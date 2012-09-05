Shop the Trend: Jewel Tone Nail Polish

As the seasons turn, we begin to look for deeper hues in our clothing and makeup instead of the usual pops of neon for the warm weather. Reaching for luxe berries, deep browns and bold jewel tones feels perfectly natural for the cool fall air.

The rich emeralds, amethysts, rubies and royal blues were seen all over model’s fingertips on the runways during the fall 2012 fashion week shows and now we’re craving the same hues for our fingers. In the slideshow above glimpse some of our favorite picks to match the trend.