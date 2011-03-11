Fall Hairstyles From The Runways That You Can Wear Now

When glancing through the millions of images that are compiled (into very organized folders) after each fashion week season comes to a close, I always pick out which styles I could actually do myself. Because when it comes down to it that’s what we really want.

So this season, I had quite a few favorites. With the abundance of braids and ponytails on the runways, inspiration was abound. Below are a few of my picks to start wearing now.

The long thick braids seen at Pucci were gorgeous the messy and relaxed feel had a laid back look that you know you’ll need when you’re in a bind. Which translates to: you’ll need this style when you don’t have time to shower in the morning.

The simple side chignons seen at Chanel were soft and tousled, and utterly glam. The best part about this style is the fact that we’re able to achieve it ourselves. Simply create a deep side part and roll your hair into a chignon and pin – make sure the chignon is placed underneath the bottom of your ear. Letting pieces of hair fall is part of the style, so don’t go crazy with the hairspray!

Gucci’s sleek side parted ponytail was absolutely stunning this is obviously not as simple of a hairstyle (the bottom texture takes some time to create) but you can adapt this style pretty simply. If you choose to do the ponytail without the bottom texture just keep it sleek and simple creating a deep side part and wrapping a strand of hair around the elastic. If you want texture in your pony, I would suggest using a salt spray like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray to rough up the hair. And of course if you can find some sort of amazing accessory like the feathers that were used, I mean, can you stop staring?

Tousled waves were another big trend seen on the runways, this one at Rebecca Minkoff. To get the look curl your hair with a 1 inch iron and separate curls with your fingers, letting them become piece-y.