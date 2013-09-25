StyleCaster
Two Healthy, Fall-Inspired Smoothie Recipes to Try Now

Shannon Farrell
by
Pumpkin Smoothie

A person can only drink so many blueberry banana smoothies. This season, switch up your recipe with fall’s freshest, healthiest produce — and you’ll save some bucks too. We caught up with the ladies of Urban Detox Club for two fall-inspired smoothies that are sure to keep you motivated during the impending crisp weather.

Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie:
8 ounces unsweetened almond milk
2 scoops Shaklee 180 Vanilla Chai Protein Powder
2 tablespoons organic pureed sweet potato
1/2 banana
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Sprinkle of ginger
Handful of ice

Blend until smooth.

*Swap the sweet potato for pumpkin for a healthy Halloween treat.

Green Smoothie with a Twist
8 ounces unsweetened almond milk
2 scoops Shaklee 180 Vanilla Protein Powder
1 handful spinach
1/2 green apple
1-2 tbsp of fresh lemon juice
1/2 banana

Blend until smooth.

