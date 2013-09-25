Two Healthy, Fall-Inspired Smoothie Recipes to Try Now

A person can only drink so many blueberry banana smoothies. This season, switch up your recipe with fall’s freshest, healthiest produce — and you’ll save some bucks too. We caught up with the ladies of Urban Detox Club for two fall-inspired smoothies that are sure to keep you motivated during the impending crisp weather.

Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie:

8 ounces unsweetened almond milk

2 scoops Shaklee 180 Vanilla Chai Protein Powder

2 tablespoons organic pureed sweet potato

1/2 banana

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Sprinkle of ginger

Handful of ice

Blend until smooth.

*Swap the sweet potato for pumpkin for a healthy Halloween treat.

Green Smoothie with a Twist

8 ounces unsweetened almond milk

2 scoops Shaklee 180 Vanilla Protein Powder

1 handful spinach

1/2 green apple

1-2 tbsp of fresh lemon juice

1/2 banana

Blend until smooth.

