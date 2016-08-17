How to Update Your Skin-Care Routine for Fall

If you’re anything like me, a change in the seasons usually means a change in your skin—namely, a fun new cluster of breakouts or a weird peely patch around my nose the moment it drops below 60 degrees. Isn’t transitional weather such a joy?
But fall isn’t exactly time to bring in the big guns like cleansing oils and extra-heavy moisturizers; save those till December when it’s so frigid, it hurts to smile. We spoke to dermatologist Annie Chiu to find out exactly how to update your skin-care routine for colder weather. Eight fall skin-care swaps to make, ahead.
Face Wash
“Foaming or gel cleansers make sense in the summer for those who lean toward oily skin, since they’re ideal for removing layers of sunscreen, makeup, and sweat that pile up with increased outdoor activities,” says Dr. Chiu, who recommends swapping it out in exchange for micellar water like Simple or La Roche Posay. They’ll pull out dirt and oil without stripping your skin. “Save the cleansing oils for winter unless you have extra-dry skin,” she says.
La Roche-Posay Micellar Water, $19.99; at La Roche-Posay
Toner
While a tea-tree-oil- or witch-hazel-based toner makes sense to quell oily skin from going into overdrive during the summer, a toner really is supposed to “rebalance the pH and not completely dry out the skin,” says Dr. Chiu. She recommends swapping in a rosewater formula or skipping toner altogether and instead picking up an essence. “A lightweight essence will replenish the skin with softening and skin-barrier-balancing ingredients.” Try Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence.
Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, $68; at Tata Harper
Moisturizer
No need to swap in a heavy, super-emollient moisturizer just yet; instead, Dr. Chiu says a water-attracting hyaluronic acid formula is enough to keep skin hydrated when humidity levels drop. Try Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Moisture Cushion.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Moisture Cushion, $58; at Sephora
Eye Cream
“The delicate area around the eyes is the first to get dehydrated and sensitized, as it is very thin skin,” says Dr. Chiu. “Those who opt for cooling eye serums and lightweight gels in the summer may want to switch to a medium-weight eye cream during the day and something a little heavier at night.” She likes Neocutis LUMIÈRE Bio-restorative Eye Cream and SkinCeuticals Eye Balm, respectively. Dr. Chiu also recommends dialing it down on the retinol once the weather drops, too: If you're introducing a new formula, such as REN Bio Retinoid Anti-Ageing Cream, add it in every other or third night to minimize peeling.
SkinCeuticals Eye Balm, $82; at SkinCeuticals
Primer
In the summer, I figure if I layer three matte products on top of each other (sunscreen, primer, BB cream) that my makeup would have a fighting chance of staying put. But in the fall, swap your primer for something a bit slicker, like Sunday Riley Effortless Tinted Primer. “Ingredients like dimethicone can help combat any flakiness that begins to develop on the skin while still allowing the primer to spread evenly and leave a silky finish.”
Sunday Riley Effortless Tinted Primer, $48; at Sephora
Finishing Spray
Once cooler weather rolls in, your finishing spray probably collects dust on your shelf. But if you’re used to the extra step, Dr. Chiu recommends swapping in something that “contains nourishing ingredients to keep the skin looking dewy while providing antioxidant support and skin-softening ingredients, such as Caudalie Beauty Elixir.” Keep it on hand for refreshes throughout the day.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $29; at Nordstrom
Body Wash
“As we turn up the temperature in the showers with cooler weather, the skin will lose more water through a process called transepidermal water loss,” says Dr. Chiu, who recommends saving your exfoliating body wash for every third shower. “A moisturizing cream wash that hydrates while cleansing is a good choice to offset these changes.” Try Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash or AHAVA Mineral Botanic Velvet Cream Wash.
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $4.99; at Target
Lips
You probably layer a balm under your gloss or lipstick in the summer anyway, but this is the time to make sure it’s not just hanging around at the bottom of your purse. For fall, try a moisturizing lip balm with a hint of color like Korres Lip Butter or Burberry First Kiss Fresh Gloss Lip Balm.
Burberry First Kiss Fresh Gloss Lip Balm in Rose Blush, $26; at Nordstrom