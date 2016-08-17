How to Update Your Skin-Care Routine for Fall

If you’re anything like me, a change in the seasons usually means a change in your skin—namely, a fun new cluster of breakouts or a weird peely patch around my nose the moment it drops below 60 degrees. Isn’t transitional weather such a joy?

But fall isn’t exactly time to bring in the big guns like cleansing oils and extra-heavy moisturizers; save those till December when it’s so frigid, it hurts to smile. We spoke to dermatologist Annie Chiu to find out exactly how to update your skin-care routine for colder weather. Eight fall skin-care swaps to make, ahead.