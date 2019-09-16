4 Products You Need to Update Your Skin Care Routine for Fall

After soaking up every moment of our own personal Hot Girl Summer, it’s time to prep for our personal favorite style season (don’t @ us, Geminis!). And while we certainly wait all year for the fashion (leather! knits! wool! *swoon*), the drop in temperature can often wreak havoc on our skin. It forces us to stow our favorite strappy sandals and cotton sundresses and replace them with ankle booties and knit sweaters (ok, maybe we’re not complaining that much). It’s also a chance to give our skin care routines an update by adding a generous dose of moisture to give our complexions the love it needs after months of poolside cocktails and constant UV exposure.

While the weather is playing with our emotions—hot one day (and naturally on the day you choose to rock your new leather leggings and biggest oversized sweater), cold the next—switching up your skin care routine should be the last thing stressing you out. Which is why we’ve rounded up four products to help you revamp your whole approach this fall—all available at Shoppers Drug Mart, your one-stop-shop for all things beauty.

Add Some Extra Hydration

With so much to stress about from day-to-day, you don’t want to add dryness to the mix. This daytime moisturizer mixes vitamin E, rosehip oil, macadamia oil and hyaluronic acid to replenish your skin tone and texture by improving cell regeneration, all while promoting hydration throughout the day.

Try this: Dr Roebuck’s No Worries Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $60 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Indulge in a Treatment

We all relish in that summer glow (safely, obvi, we’re all about SPF), but it can be difficult to achieve without some help once the temps drop. Thankfully, GLAMGLOW’s latest masking concoction harnesses the power of volcanic pumice rock, natural clay and green tea leaves to exfoliate and remove impurities, leaving behind a soft, natural complexion without sacrificing that all-important hydration.

Try this: GLAMGLOW YOUTHMUD Glow Stimulating Treatment, $77 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Cleanse Regularly

Between late night patio hangs and weekend jaunts to the beach, sometimes our skin care routines can get a little lax in the summertime. While fall signals many things, it’s also a great time to adopt a back-to-basics skin care routine, starting with a regular cleansing ritual. This facial wash uses zesty yuzu to gently polish and purify skin (without drying it out) while giving you a burst of freshness with every wash.

Try this: Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity Facial Wash, $22 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Exfoliate

It’s time to banish the mentality that exfoliation is just for those with oily or combination skin — that’s not the case at all. Exfoliation is a key component in any balanced skin care routine, no matter what type of complexion you have. There’s a reason that Clarisonic has become such a household name when it comes to cleansing and exfoliation, especially with the Mia Smart, because you can sync up the cleansing routine to best suit your skin type, whether that’s less frequent with a gentler buff or on the reg with a super-sonic cleanse.

Try this: Clarisonic Mia Smart, $229 at Shoppers Drug Mart

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Shoppers Drug Mart.