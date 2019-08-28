16 New Fall Fragrances You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

Scroll To See More Images
Oh, yes. Actually, eau yes. I’m one of those annoying people who is more than ready for fall to arrive so I can finally take the eyesore that is my air conditioner out of the window. Beyond that, I’m ready to wear my favorite, fitted turtleneck (over and over and over) and rotate the best fall perfumes into my routine. It’s been fun smelling like the beach and fruity florals all summer, but I’m excited to get hot and heavy with my scents, because what else is going to vibe with an outfit of many layers?
Per usual, the newest fleet of fragrances isn’t for one type of person. There are barely-there florals, can’t-ignore ouds, scents inspired by places (like the library) and innovative unisex smell-goods with celebrity co-signs (hi, Harry Styles). And because I love both a bargain and the occasional splurge, all of these newbies are either crazy affordable, ridiculously expensive or something in-between. So without further ado, here are the new fall perfumes that smell just as amazing as they look in their prettily-packaged bottles.
Ariana Grande THANK YOU, NEXT Eau de Parfum
A fragrance to match your movin’ on mood, complete with juicy white pear and raspberry, creamy coconut and pink rose petals.
$42-$62 at Ulta
Bottega Veneta Illusione for Her Eau de Parfum
The dreamiest scent for keeping your cool when reality hits. A unique floral vegetal mix of bergamot, blackcurrant, orange blossom, and fig leaves.
$123-$159 at Bloomingdales
Burberry Her Blossom Eau de Toilette
Close your eyes and picture yourself dancing down a London street whenever you spritz on this energetic floral scent with hints of warm gourmands.
$63-$80 at Ulta
Cartier Les Heures Voyageuses Oud & Menthe Parfum
If you need something with a heavy punch, this luxe fragrance is a can’t-ignore bouquet of oud wood and fresh mint leaves.
$380 at Cartier
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum
This brand new fragrance brand includes a plethora of scent options, all housed in sustainably-sourced packaging and made with vegan ingredients.
$75 at Sephora
Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum
Say yes to this classic feminine scents, made with mostly airy florals that hit a couple seconds after you apply.
$72-$92 at Sephora
Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum
Boyfriend-in-my-head Harry Styles is the face of this “universal perfume unassigned with a gender or time.” I’m already sold.
$120 at Sephora
Jo Malone London Poppy & Barley Cologne
It doesn’t get more British than the brand’s newest scent, a lively (but not overpowering) floral scent whose ingredients are literally picked from cereal fields.
$140 at Sephora
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
This classic floral scent, whose ambassador is Zendaya, comes housed in an ultra-slim bottle that can lay flat on your vanity for a truly impressive Instagram moment.
$96-$123 at Sephora
Malin + Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum
As it turns out, leather smells pretty good; like a mix of muted florals and white rustic wood, to be exact.
$95 at Malin + Goetz
Maison Margiela REPLICA Whispers in the Library
The warmest, pepper, tonka bean, and cedarwood scent that will make you want to cuddle up with a good read.
$126 at Sephora
Mugler ANGEL Eau de Toilette
An invigorating burst of fruit and floral notes inside a beautifully-designed bottle that will command attention when it sits atop your dresser drawer.
$60-$84 at Ulta
Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Eau de Parfum
Yummm is all you will think when this scent’s base vanilla notes make their way into the atmosphere.
$78-$98 at Ulta
Tom Ford MÉTALLIQUE
This vanilla and sandalwood scent is what you wear when you want to extend that fresh-out-of-the-shower vibe.
$150-$195 at Sephora
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision
Pair your Flowerbomb day fragrance with this seductive night fragrance, whose spicy notes will definitely give a night out the extra “something” it needs.
$80 at Sephora
YSL Libre Eau de Parfum
The lavender essence in this designer bottle is the key to a chill, confident mood.
$78-$130 at Sephora
