16 New Fall Fragrances You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

Oh, yes. Actually, eau yes. I’m one of those annoying people who is more than ready for fall to arrive so I can finally take the eyesore that is my air conditioner out of the window. Beyond that, I’m ready to wear my favorite, fitted turtleneck (over and over and over) and rotate the best fall perfumes into my routine. It’s been fun smelling like the beach and fruity florals all summer, but I’m excited to get hot and heavy with my scents, because what else is going to vibe with an outfit of many layers?

Per usual, the newest fleet of fragrances isn’t for one type of person. There are barely-there florals, can’t-ignore ouds, scents inspired by places (like the library) and innovative unisex smell-goods with celebrity co-signs (hi, Harry Styles). And because I love both a bargain and the occasional splurge, all of these newbies are either crazy affordable, ridiculously expensive or something in-between. So without further ado, here are the new fall perfumes that smell just as amazing as they look in their prettily-packaged bottles.

Ariana Grande THANK YOU, NEXT Eau de Parfum

A fragrance to match your movin’ on mood, complete with juicy white pear and raspberry, creamy coconut and pink rose petals.

$42-$62 at Ulta

Bottega Veneta Illusione for Her Eau de Parfum

The dreamiest scent for keeping your cool when reality hits. A unique floral vegetal mix of bergamot, blackcurrant, orange blossom, and fig leaves.

$123-$159 at Bloomingdales

Burberry Her Blossom Eau de Toilette

Close your eyes and picture yourself dancing down a London street whenever you spritz on this energetic floral scent with hints of warm gourmands.

$63-$80 at Ulta

Cartier Les Heures Voyageuses Oud & Menthe Parfum

If you need something with a heavy punch, this luxe fragrance is a can’t-ignore bouquet of oud wood and fresh mint leaves.

$380 at Cartier

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum

This brand new fragrance brand includes a plethora of scent options, all housed in sustainably-sourced packaging and made with vegan ingredients.

$75 at Sephora

Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum

Say yes to this classic feminine scents, made with mostly airy florals that hit a couple seconds after you apply.

$72-$92 at Sephora

Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum

Boyfriend-in-my-head Harry Styles is the face of this “universal perfume unassigned with a gender or time.” I’m already sold.

$120 at Sephora

Jo Malone London Poppy & Barley Cologne

It doesn’t get more British than the brand’s newest scent, a lively (but not overpowering) floral scent whose ingredients are literally picked from cereal fields.

$140 at Sephora

Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum

This classic floral scent, whose ambassador is Zendaya, comes housed in an ultra-slim bottle that can lay flat on your vanity for a truly impressive Instagram moment.

$96-$123 at Sephora

Malin + Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum

As it turns out, leather smells pretty good; like a mix of muted florals and white rustic wood, to be exact.

$95 at Malin + Goetz

Maison Margiela REPLICA Whispers in the Library

The warmest, pepper, tonka bean, and cedarwood scent that will make you want to cuddle up with a good read.

$126 at Sephora

Mugler ANGEL Eau de Toilette

An invigorating burst of fruit and floral notes inside a beautifully-designed bottle that will command attention when it sits atop your dresser drawer.

$60-$84 at Ulta

Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Eau de Parfum

Yummm is all you will think when this scent’s base vanilla notes make their way into the atmosphere.

$78-$98 at Ulta

Tom Ford MÉTALLIQUE

This vanilla and sandalwood scent is what you wear when you want to extend that fresh-out-of-the-shower vibe.

$150-$195 at Sephora

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision

Pair your Flowerbomb day fragrance with this seductive night fragrance, whose spicy notes will definitely give a night out the extra “something” it needs.

$80 at Sephora

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum

The lavender essence in this designer bottle is the key to a chill, confident mood.

$78-$130 at Sephora

