Fall Outdoor Workout Beauty Essentials

The falling leaves remind us that the time to play outside is getting shorter and shorter, so even we beauty editors pack up our desks and head for the great outdoors to play outside every now and again. Hiking, biking, rafting — we’re pretty much game for anything.
But as beauty obsessed ladies, we always reserve the right to look as cute as possible during and after our sweat sessions, which is why we’ve highlighted some of our essentials to look your best during fall’s fabulous workouts. Here are some of our favorite fall outdoor fitness beauty must-haves to keep you looking amazing while you’re burning calories.
More From Beauty High:
8 Tips For Reducing Your Stress
How to Sooth High Heel Pain
How to Stop Having a Bad Hair Day After the Gym
Find out which beauty products you need to make your workout gorgeous!
Outdoor activities can kick up a whole host of zit-causing situations, not to mention a ton of dirt and grime on your face. Carry these light and lovely toner pads to keep breakouts at bay. Also, they're great for removing sweat around the workout bra.
Bliss Steep Clean Mattifying Toner Pads, $38, sephora.com
Women who hike, bike and run know the fear of chaffing and irritation. This odorless powder prevents thigh and bike seat rub and can help you feel fresh and clean while you're getting down and dirty outdoors.
Gold Bond Ultimate Comfort Body Powder with Aloe, $5.49, walgreens.com
Is there anything more satisfying post-outdoor sweat session than a refreshing shower? This hydrating shower gel removes dirt and grime while replacing lost moisture and leaving behind the cleanest scent ever.
Neutrogena Rainbath Renewing Shower and Bath Gel with Pear and Green Tea, $5.40, target.com
A good hard workout needs a sunscreen that will stay put and won't blind you while you sweat. This sunscreen sinks into skin, provides 50 minutes of broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection per application and stay pretty much where you put it, no matter what kind of workout you throw at it.
Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50, $34, skinceuticals.com
Serious wetness and odor protection? Check. Waterproof? Added bonus. We love the staying power of this deodorant, no matter how many mountains, streams or, you know, regular work days we throw at it.
Secret Clinical Strength Waterproof Antiperspirant and Deodorant Advanced Solid, $9.99, drugstore.com
Your lips can take a beating during outdoor workouts, from heavy breathing to water loss and sun damage. Protect your pout with a soothing lip formula packed with hydrating goodness and SPF.
Sun Bum Pink Guava Lip Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 30, $4, nordstrom.com
You'll want to keep your hair out of your face while the wind is whipping through your hair, so get double the hair security with this sweat-wicking headband.
Zella Double the Fun Headband, $10, nordstrom.com
Hiking and trail running can be murder on your feet. Try this rich, non-oily plant-based cream that goes to work quickly to soften and soothe intensely dry feet from heat and fatigue.
Le Couvent des Minimes Hiker's Foot Healer, $19, drugstore.com
We're obsessed with this towel that wicks away sweat while providing a cooling blanket of relief. Overheated from a workout? This is your best friend.
Mission Enduracool Instant Cooling Towel, $9.99, footlocker.com
Cleansing wipes are essential to your routine when you're on the move, and these natural, biodegradable cleansing wipes are packed with coconut water for a hydrating wipe down with skin-loving benefits.
Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes, $5.99 for a pack of 30, target.com
Travel-sized dry shampoo can be the difference between a fantastic post-workout do and a very messy don't. The choice is yours, but we'd pack the shampoo and look cute afterward.
Psssst Travel Size Instant Dry Shampoo, $2.99, ulta.com