4 Simple, Yet Stunning Natural Hair Trends That Will Dominate the Fall Season

The most refreshing aspect of Fashion Month in 2020 is seeing natural hair represented in all forms. Though I certainly don’t want to overlook the shortcomings that continue to go down behind the scenes—mainly lack of education about Black hair among white stylists—it’s just as important to note the progress being made. During New York Fashion Week specifically, a handful of fall natural hair trends emerged that are not only cute classics we know and have probably tried; they also reflect the gamut of styling options for textured hair, no matter the length or curl pattern.

It’s also quite a departure from Spring 2020 trends, which were the epitome of embellishment. Wigs were everywhere, wet strands complemented the sexiest runways and fabrics were woven into the most intricate braids and ponytails. This time around, it seems designers were focused more on elevating everyone’s natural look, from close cuts to messy top knots and straight-back cornrows. If the runways are any indication, these four standout styles and techniques are going to have us all going back to the basics (and loving it.)

Flourishing Flyaways

From Monse to Baja East, naturalistas were sent down the runway in elevated “bed head” styles that put flyaways in the spotlight instead of slicking them down. Whether you’re wearing a wig, throwing your natural strands into a quick bun, or simply leaving it out, there are plenty of ways to freeze-frame that effortless, but fresh-looking finish.

In addition to dry shampoo for boosting volume and sopping up excess oil, a curl refreshing spray like Pantene Gold Series’s Curl Awakening Spray also boosts shine and maintains curl definition.

Close Cuts

The “no hair, don’t care” mantra is alive and well according to plenty of NYFW models. From Dennis Basso to Marc Jacobs, close cuts of all lengths, pixies and buzzcuts included, weren’t covered up for the spotlight.

Having short hair gives you the opportunity to really hone in on your scalp health, so if you’re debating a big chop, don’t forget to add a scalp scrub like the Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Water-Activated Scalp Scrub to your vision board too.

Classic Cornrows

It truly doesn’t get more low-maintenance, camera-ready and badass than straight-back cornrows. This was clearly a popular styling choice during NYFW, as evidenced by a handful of shows, including Prabal Gurung and Jonathan Simkhai. As with all protective styles, it’s important to be mindful of pre- and post-care so your look doesn’t end up doing more harm than good.

For braids specifically, Pantene Gold Series’s new Triple Care Braid Cream is a moisturizing agent that will curb breakage and boost shine to keep your ‘do fresh and healthy.

Simply Slicked

When all else fails, slicking your hair into a simple bun or ponytail suits any occasion and looks good with everything. Clearly, designers including Prabal Gurung and Oscar de la Renta agree because models with textured hair were treated to this classic and clean look for runways and presentations.

If this is your vibe too, invest in a nutrient-rich hybrid styler like the Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Cream-Gel instead of a traditional gel that is likely made with alcohol and will cause damage to your hairline.

