Fall’s Hottest Nail Polish Trends

Summer has come and gone, as have all those neon nail lacquers. Now we’re switching up our manis with these fall nail trends — some obvious, like deep reds, and others not so much, like pearly white. (We’ve always thought wearing white after Labor Day was a fashion faux-pas that just had to be broken.)

Rich jewel tones were all over the fall runways, such as at Karen Walker’s show where models nails were polished with CND Midnight Sapphire ($9, Cnd.com). Other jewel tones we’re loving: Estée Lauder Black Turquoise ($20, Saksfifthavenue.com), MAC Gadabout Girl ($16, Maccosmetics.com), and Essie Stylenomics ($8, Essie.com).

Although light lacquers are typically associated with spring, pale nudes and even white are getting some play this fall. Use these simple, chic colors to accompany fall’s bolder trends, such as a dark lip or cat-eye. Shades we recommend: OPI My Boyfriend Scales Walls ($7.25, opi.com), Chanel Frenzy ($26, Chanel.com) and Nails Inc. Jermyn Street ($9.50, Sephora.com).

Gold and silver were two of the hottest colors this summer, thanks to the Olympics, and they aren’t going anywhere. If you’re into a bold mani, but like us, you don’t have the ambidexterity to tackle nail art, metallics are a smart option. Add these to your collection: Tom Ford Dominatrix ($30, Neimanmarcus.com), Butter London Shag ($14, Butterlondon.com), and Sonia Kashuk Dime A Dozen ($4.99, Target.com).

The French manicure has gone through so many transformations in recent years. This season, try a neutral base and dark tip, like the mani models wore at Donna Karan’s fall runway show. More combinations we’re dying to try: Julep Otte ($14, Trinaturk.com) with CND Bloodline ($9, Cnd.com) and Deborah Lippmann Modern Love ($16, Lippmanncollection.com) with Zoya Diva Collection Song ($8, Zoya.com). And since gray is a huge color this season (not just because of Fifty Shades of Grey), you have to try gray on gray. We love China Glaze on Safari Elephant Walk ($5.99, Enailsupply.com) as the base and Nars Storm Bird ($18, Sephora.com) as the tips. Understated and classy.

Which trend is your favorite?