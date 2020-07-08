The Hottest Fall Nail Trends for 2020 Include New Nudes and Vampy Hues

When it comes to nail designs and colors, nothing is ever really out of style. But every season we do see a mix of fresh and new looks we want to get on our nails ASAP. What’s especially great about the fall nail trends for 2020, they don’t scream fall to the point where you can’t just try them right now. There are no leaf prints or Pumpkin Spice Lattes to be found—don’t worry. Instead, there are rich gold embellishments and vampy shades along with bright colorful nails and delicate nudes.

Along with each of the following nail trends, we’ve recommended a nail polish, set of press-on nails or a gel nail kit to help you get the look—and dozens of others. Experimenting with nails, especially during so much time at home, is especially fun because it’s much more affordable than shopping for makeup or clothes. You can grab a new color or two for less than $10 and some stickers for just $6. And BAM—it’s like you hit up the hottest nail salon in Los Angeles.

This isn’t an exhaustive list, of course, but these eight trends will get you started on fall beauty looks. Try one this weekend and get all the Instagram likes.

Modern French Tips

Brush off the early-aughts nightmares. These French tips are more modern and a lot more fun. Switch up your basic French manicure with colorful tips and an almond shape.

The New Nudes

Natural-colored nails are looking fresher than ever. Give them a twist with graphic lines and marble patterns.

Blood Red

Perhaps more “typical” fall and winter hues are the vampy shades seen backstage at Rodarte’s New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 show.

Gradient Nails

Yes, we’re still doing the “Skittles” trend into fall and it’s especially chic in fall-ready hues.

Cutesy Accents

Hearts, stars, eyes—pop any tiny design on a few nails and you’re ready for one of fall’s biggest trends. Make it even more 2020 in a less cutesy jet black shade.

Gold Embellishments

Whether a tiny gold gem or full-on intricate nail art such as at the Christian Cowan Fall 2020 show at New York Fashion Week, gold embellishments are a fall-ready way to update your style. Bonus points for matching your makeup.

Animal Prints

Last season, we couldn’t get enough of cow-print nails. Switch it up this fall with leopard accents.

Mixed Patterns

All of a sudden, everyone is getting a different design painted on each nail. You can also do one full style on each hand.