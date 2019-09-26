StyleCaster
18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

I know I’m not the only one who feels like she literally blinked and missed summer. Seriously, how is it already over?! Besides the fact that 2019 came and went about ten seconds after the ball dropped, now I must get my fall nail polishes in order because it’s also cooling down outside. Truth be told, my wardrobe takes a little longer to transition because I’ve mastered the art of layering (and being kind-of cheap). However, the same can’t be said for my beauty routine.

I’m almost always thinking ahead because breakouts are such a buzzkill and I’m not a fan of hoarding products, even if my current stash says the contrary. Nail polish is by far the easiest to keep longer than necessary because one, the choices are seemingly infinite and two, they take a long time to expire. But in an effort to get us all on track and in a pumpkin spice state of mind, I couldn’t think of a better time to start curating colors that match the fall foliage and actually get us excited for the cold weather. Ahead, 18 seasonal shades for getting into the fall spirit; I’m talking yellows, oranges, reds, and browns you’ll never want to put down.

 

fall nail polish chanel particulierre 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Chanel.

Chanel Particuliere

A lowkey creamy taupe.

$28 at Barneys New York

fall nail polish china glaze 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

China Glaze.

China Glaze Green With Jealousy

A gorgeous, shimmery green.

$7.50 at Ulta

fall nail polish christian louboutin mula lisa 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin Mula Lisa

In-your-face yellow.

$50 at Nordstrom

fall nail polish deborah lippmann 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Deborah Lippmann.

Deborah Lippmann You Oughta Know

A fall-friendly rust with hints of pink and plenty sparkle.

$20 at Sephora

fall nail polish essie bedrock 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

essie.

essie bed rock & roll

An orange that perfectly matches fall leaves.

$8.74 at Amazon

fall nail polish essie hay there 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

essie.

essie hay there

The buttery yellow of your dreams.

$9 at Ulta

fall nail polish hepworth j hannah 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

J. Hannah.

J. Hannah Hepworth

Like carved wood, but smoother.

$19 at J. Hannah

fall nail polish jinsoon dulcet 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

JINsoon.

JINsoon Dulcet

A toffee beige.

$18 at JINsoon

fall nail polish marc jacobs 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Marc Jacobs.

Marc Jacobs Bark!

Tree bark for your tips.

$18 at Sephora

fall nail polish morgan taylor 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Morgan Taylor.

Morgan Taylor Flirty and Fabulous

You can never go wrong with hunter green.

$4.74 at Sally Beauty

fall nail polish nails inc 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Nails Inc.

Nails Inc Strictly Bikini

A summer color that works for fall too.

$11 at Sephora

fall nail polish nars blow up 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Nars Cosmetics.

Nars Blow-Up

Classic orange with a high-gloss finish.

$20 at Nars Cosmetics

fall nail polish opi just be cusco 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

OPI.

OPI I Love You Just Be Cusco

A rich, creamy red.

$10.50 at Amazon

fall nail polish paintbox terracota 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Paintbox.

Paintbox Like Spice

Pumpkin spice vibes.

$22 at Paintbox

fall nail polish pear nova 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Pear Nova.

Pear Nova Freckle Fanatic

A delicate taupe with a gel finish.

$18.50 at Pear Nova

fall nail polish revlon 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Revlon.

Revlon Need More

A lingerie fabric shade curated by Ashley Graham.

$4.22 at Amazon

fall nail polish sally hansen burnt coral 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Coral Commotion

Coral, but make it shimmer.

$3.96 at Amazon

fall nail polish smith cult underground 18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Smith & Cult.

Smith & Cult A Little Underground

A multi-colored metallic.

$18 at Bluemercury

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

