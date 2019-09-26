18 Nail Polish Colors You Need to Match the Fall Foliage

Scroll To See More Images

I know I’m not the only one who feels like she literally blinked and missed summer. Seriously, how is it already over?! Besides the fact that 2019 came and went about ten seconds after the ball dropped, now I must get my fall nail polishes in order because it’s also cooling down outside. Truth be told, my wardrobe takes a little longer to transition because I’ve mastered the art of layering (and being kind-of cheap). However, the same can’t be said for my beauty routine.

I’m almost always thinking ahead because breakouts are such a buzzkill and I’m not a fan of hoarding products, even if my current stash says the contrary. Nail polish is by far the easiest to keep longer than necessary because one, the choices are seemingly infinite and two, they take a long time to expire. But in an effort to get us all on track and in a pumpkin spice state of mind, I couldn’t think of a better time to start curating colors that match the fall foliage and actually get us excited for the cold weather. Ahead, 18 seasonal shades for getting into the fall spirit; I’m talking yellows, oranges, reds, and browns you’ll never want to put down.

Chanel Particuliere

A lowkey creamy taupe.

$28 at Barneys New York

China Glaze Green With Jealousy

A gorgeous, shimmery green.

$7.50 at Ulta

Christian Louboutin Mula Lisa

In-your-face yellow.

$50 at Nordstrom

Deborah Lippmann You Oughta Know

A fall-friendly rust with hints of pink and plenty sparkle.

$20 at Sephora

essie bed rock & roll

An orange that perfectly matches fall leaves.

$8.74 at Amazon

essie hay there

The buttery yellow of your dreams.

$9 at Ulta

J. Hannah Hepworth

Like carved wood, but smoother.

$19 at J. Hannah

JINsoon Dulcet

A toffee beige.

$18 at JINsoon

Marc Jacobs Bark!

Tree bark for your tips.

$18 at Sephora

Morgan Taylor Flirty and Fabulous

You can never go wrong with hunter green.

$4.74 at Sally Beauty

Nails Inc Strictly Bikini

A summer color that works for fall too.

$11 at Sephora

Nars Blow-Up

Classic orange with a high-gloss finish.

$20 at Nars Cosmetics

OPI I Love You Just Be Cusco

A rich, creamy red.

$10.50 at Amazon

Paintbox Like Spice

Pumpkin spice vibes.

$22 at Paintbox

Pear Nova Freckle Fanatic

A delicate taupe with a gel finish.

$18.50 at Pear Nova

Revlon Need More

A lingerie fabric shade curated by Ashley Graham.

$4.22 at Amazon

Sally Hansen Coral Commotion

Coral, but make it shimmer.

$3.96 at Amazon

Smith & Cult A Little Underground

A multi-colored metallic.

$18 at Bluemercury

