4 Fall Nail Polish Trends You Can Wear Right Now

4 Fall Nail Polish Trends You Can Wear Right Now

Lauren Caruso
4 Fall Nail Polish Trends You Can Wear Right Now
As far as your fingertips go, fall usually means a resurgence of jewel tones, deep reds, and maybe even some nail art that won’t be ruined after your weekend beach trip. But don’t go full-on vamp just yet: Many of this season’s polish trends are way less moody than you’d think.

In fact, two of this year’s top trends probably feel like the antithesis of fall: bright, sunny, and at times, even pastel. 2016’s top fall nail polish trends, along with our favorites to shop now, ahead.

Muted Pinks

It seems like forever ago that rose quartz was named one half of the Pantone color of the year, but the color that took over Instagram won't die. Try a sheer, muted pink for a change this fall.

Jin Soon Moxie, $18; at Jin Soon

 

 

Floss Gloss Palazzo Pleasures, $8; at Floss Gloss

 

Jewel Tones

Yeah, yeah, some things never change—but don't be afraid to be so literal with jewel tones this fall: Layer a matte top coat over the top half of your nail for a juxtaposed effect.

Formula X #ColorCurators: Urban Bush Babes Edition, $12.50; at Sephora

 

Oribe Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Violet, $32; at Oribe

 

Revlon Colorstay in Velvet Rope, $6.24; at Target

 

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in After Midnight, $20; at Deborah Lippmann

 

Summer Brights

Probably the least likely of all the fall nail trends, brights aren't going to make an exit once cooler weather rolls in. Play it safe with a pastel tone or do it up with a neon hue.

Smith & Cult in Cut the Mullet, $18; at Smith & Cult

 

NARS Nail Polish in L'Avventura, $20; at NARS

 

Context Nails  Bright Pink, $15; at Context Nails

Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in I Give Good Tweet, $12; at Trust Fund Beauty

 

Chocolate Browns

It's not always easy to pull off chocolate brown, but whether it's striking against your skin tone or looks more like a nude, finish it off with a super-glossy top coat like OPI Infinite Shine 3 Gloss Top Coat.

LVX Nail Polish in Espresso, $18; at LVX

 

Londontown Nail Polish in True to Form, $16; at Londontown in September

Dior Vernis in Skyline #848, $27; at Dior

 

Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Polish in Miziggo, $50; at Net-a-Porter

