4 Fall Nail Polish Trends You Can Wear Right Now

As far as your fingertips go, fall usually means a resurgence of jewel tones, deep reds, and maybe even some nail art that won’t be ruined after your weekend beach trip. But don’t go full-on vamp just yet: Many of this season’s polish trends are way less moody than you’d think.
In fact, two of this year’s top trends probably feel like the antithesis of fall: bright, sunny, and at times, even pastel. 2016’s top fall nail polish trends, along with our favorites to shop now, ahead.
Muted Pinks
It seems like forever ago that rose quartz was named one half of the Pantone color of the year, but the color that took over Instagram won't die. Try a sheer, muted pink for a change this fall.
Jin Soon Moxie, $18; at Jin Soon
Floss Gloss Palazzo Pleasures, $8; at Floss Gloss
Jewel Tones
Yeah, yeah, some things never change—but don't be afraid to be so literal with jewel tones this fall: Layer a matte top coat over the top half of your nail for a juxtaposed effect.
Formula X #ColorCurators: Urban Bush Babes Edition, $12.50; at Sephora
Oribe Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Violet, $32; at Oribe
Revlon Colorstay in Velvet Rope, $6.24; at Target
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in After Midnight, $20; at Deborah Lippmann
Summer Brights
Probably the least likely of all the fall nail trends, brights aren't going to make an exit once cooler weather rolls in. Play it safe with a pastel tone or do it up with a neon hue.
Smith & Cult in Cut the Mullet, $18; at Smith & Cult
NARS Nail Polish in L'Avventura, $20; at NARS
Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in I Give Good Tweet, $12; at Trust Fund Beauty
Chocolate Browns
It's not always easy to pull off chocolate brown, but whether it's striking against your skin tone or looks more like a nude, finish it off with a super-glossy top coat like OPI Infinite Shine 3 Gloss Top Coat.
LVX Nail Polish in Espresso, $18; at LVX
Londontown Nail Polish in True to Form, $16; at Londontown in September
Dior Vernis in Skyline #848, $27; at Dior
Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Polish in Miziggo, $50; at Net-a-Porter