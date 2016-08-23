4 Fall Nail Polish Trends You Can Wear Right Now

As far as your fingertips go, fall usually means a resurgence of jewel tones, deep reds, and maybe even some nail art that won’t be ruined after your weekend beach trip. But don’t go full-on vamp just yet: Many of this season’s polish trends are way less moody than you’d think.

In fact, two of this year’s top trends probably feel like the antithesis of fall: bright, sunny, and at times, even pastel. 2016’s top fall nail polish trends, along with our favorites to shop now, ahead.