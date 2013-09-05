Fall’s Biggest Nail Polish Trends: What to Put on Your Tips

While Chanel may be trying to kill the nail art trend, nail trends aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Between the high end designers getting into the nail business, the collaboration collections popping up seemingly every day, and the newest lines of lacquers to hit the shelves, we’re predicting that nail polish will be not only staying around, but also dominating for the foreseeable future.
To bring you up to speed on what’s in store for your manicure this fall, we’ve put together a list of the nail trends happening for fall 2013. From textured finishes to holographic shine, here’s what to paint on your tips if you want to be ahead of the curve.
More From Beauty High:
Fall Nail Polish Preview: Texture Everywhere
New Nail Polish Colors For Fall That We Can’t Wait to Wear
Burberry to Introduce Nail Polish Collection in Fall 2013
This season's nail polish trends are seriously fun!
Textured Polish Trend: Deborah Lippmann's Jewel Heist collection is a cross between feminine finishes and the most garish glitter you can imagine. Six colors in golds, greens and blues complete the collection that's a dream come true for girls who want their manicures to blind onlookers (in the best way possible).
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color, $19 each, DeborahLippmann.com
Chanel's limited edition Nuit Magique collection consists of an iridescent blue and a graphite black color, and they'll be available at Chanel boutiques during September's Fashion's Night Out (except in New York, of course, where the event has been cancelled this year). We love the texture of Cosmic, and a matte top coat over the lacquer is a recipe for amazing nails.
Chanel Nail Colour, $27, Chanel.com
Zoya's Satin collection is quickly finding a place in our fall nail polish wardrobe, lending itself to glossy nails that look like, well, satin. In a range of jewel tones and glitter, this collection makes for a gorgeous set of tips.
Zoya Satin Nail Polish, $8 each, Zoya.com
The fall polish from NARS plays to our neutral side with opaque lacquers that feel rich and modern. Flat, solid and practically screaming "Don't mess with me," we can't wait to add a matte top coat onto these shades for a smooth, textured finish.
NARS Nail Polish, $19, NARSCosmetics.com
Holographic Polish Trend: Essie's fall collection appeals to our trendy side, combining classic colors in metallic finishes with holographic polishes that are so in this season. Our favorite is For the Twill Of It (top right), a holographic lacquer that's equal parts chic and fun.
Essie Fall 2013 Collection, $8 each, Essie.com
If we could imagine a nail polish collection that suited all of our needs for fall, this JinSoon for Tibi collection would take home the gold. Between the rich colors, the holographic glitter (how's that for a one-two, punch?) and the matte top coat that finishes the manicure with that "cool girl" factor, this collection is beyond amazing.
JinSoon for Tibi Polish, $18 each, Tibi.com
Oxblood Polish Trend: Joining the ranks of Chanel and Dior in the nail polish game is Giorgio Armani, the latest designer to debut lacquers. Teatro, shown above, is the collection's version of burgundy polish, a classic that feels like it was born to be worn with sweaters and boots.
Giorgio Armani Nail Polish in Teatro, Available September 2013, GiorgioArmaniBeauty-USA.com
Another high end designer to make his way to the manicures, Marc Jacobs released his first ever beauty line (including an array of nail polishes) this September, and this oxblood shade, Jezebel, is right on point.
Marc Jacobs Nail Lacquer in Jezebel, $18, Sephora.com
Metallic Polish Trend: Dior's Mystic Metallics collection may be a trio, but it's got a color for everyone. Whether you want a barely there finish, a romantic color or a bolder than anything polish, this band of metallics makes for a gorgeous manicure.
Dior Vernis, $24 each, Dior.com
Estee Lauder's Pure Metallics collection tones down the color but turns up the metallic shine, a gorgeous combination for the sophisticated beauty lover.
Estee Lauder Pure Metallics Nail Polish, $20 each, EsteeLauder.com
These two limited edition nail polishes from Urban Decay, back by popular demand, are cult classics with good reason. Addiction and Vice (above) are metallics brought to you via '90s grunge, the trend that took over the fall 2013 runways at fashion week.
Urban Decay Nail Color, $15 each, UrbanDecay.com
Butter LONDON's Rock Your Colour collection coincides with the brand's first line of color cosmetics, and each of the bright, eye-catching colors works on their own or combined with other lacquers from the collection.
Butter LONDON Nail Lacquer, $15 each, ButterLONDON.com