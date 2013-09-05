Fall’s Biggest Nail Polish Trends: What to Put on Your Tips

While Chanel may be trying to kill the nail art trend, nail trends aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Between the high end designers getting into the nail business, the collaboration collections popping up seemingly every day, and the newest lines of lacquers to hit the shelves, we’re predicting that nail polish will be not only staying around, but also dominating for the foreseeable future.

To bring you up to speed on what’s in store for your manicure this fall, we’ve put together a list of the nail trends happening for fall 2013. From textured finishes to holographic shine, here’s what to paint on your tips if you want to be ahead of the curve.

