Start Planning Your Manicures Now: 25 Fall Polishes

Much like the leaves change colors each fall, so do the nail polish colors on beauty store shelves. After a summer of glitter, neon and anything with the word “bright” in the title, we’re ready for a much needed palette change.

This fall, our favorite nail polish companies have shifted gears to darker hues, deeper neutrals, and accent colors of purple, teal and royal blue. China Glaze’s On Safari collection lets us go wild, while OPI’s Germany collection makes us feel like we’re traveling abroad with the most enviable manicure in town. Deborah Lippmann’s Magnet Appeal is the newest installment of magnetic nail polish, and Zoya’s Designer collection is just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Whether you’re a one color girl or you can’t get enough nail art on your hands, the new polish colors for fall have you covered. Geometric neutral patterns, ombre designs and metallic manicures are calling our names and with all the right tools, we’re sure to have some incredible #NailCall entries this season.

