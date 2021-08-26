StyleCaster
Share

Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

What's hot
StyleCaster

Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

by
Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors
Photo: Adobe/Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I live in season-less Los Angeles, I love pumpkin pie, knee-high boots and all things fall. The weather isn’t too far removed from summer, sitting outside during happy hour is still an option, and I can start wearing turtlenecks, a clothing item I feel is severely underrated and unfairly criticized. (Should I move back to the East Coast?!) As far as my makeup choices are concerned, they don’t go through too many transition periods because I like what I like. However, fall nail colors for 2021 are definitely a season-specific trend I like to play with.

As of late, I’ve been sticking to pastels and a lot of Pantone-approved coral, but at my last appointment, I found myself almost going for a dark nude. That moment solidified my fall state of mind. Yes, I’m still enjoying the hot weather and air-conditioning, but I’m already thinking ahead when it comes to my beauty routine. And thankfully, most of my go-to brands have already gotten ahead of the game with their fall collections. There’s something for everyone and at every price point.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Essie Limited Edition Fall 2021 Collection

Ulta.

Essie Limited Edition Fall 2021 Collection in Feelin’ Amped

There’s something so electric about this royal blue, part of Essie’s fall collection inspired by a “glam garage band jam.”

Feelin' Amped $9
Buy Now
olive & june Geometry

Olive & June.

Olive & June Nail Polish in Geometry

Olive & June’s collegiate collection includes this chic hunter green. You’re going to see a lot of green this season.

Geometry $8
Buy Now
auda b vegan nail polish

Nordstrom.

Auda.B Vegan Nail Polish in Front Row

Even if you won’t be sitting front row at Fashion Week, you can look the part in this glossy purple.

Front Row $18
Buy Now
nails inc leather effect

Sally Beauty.

Leather Effect by Nails, Inc. Nail Polish in 100% Genuine

Nothing screams fall like (faux) leather. This polish gives nails that leathery look in five natural shades.

100% Genuine $10.39
Buy Now
CND Wild Romantics

CND.

CND Shellac Gel Nail Polish in Soft Flame

CND’s fall collection is called Wild Romantics and we’d say this shade is red hot.

Soft Flame $15.95
Buy Now
christian louboutin rouge louboutin nail colour Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

Nordstrom.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour in Farida

This stunning bronze hue will go with everything in your fall wardrobe.

Farida $50
Buy Now

 

Morgan Taylor Cruelty-Free Peel-Off Glitter

Morgan Taylor.

Morgan Taylor Cruelty-Free Peel-Off Glitter in Fame Game

You know how annoying it is to get glitter nail polish off. That’s why Morgan Taylor released an easy-to-remove glitter collection with this silvery shade guaranteed to up your fall nail game.

Fame Game $9.49
Buy Now
gucci nail polsih

Gucci.

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 700 Crystal Black

A high-shine black is always a good idea. And a Gucci black polish? You cannot go wrong.

700 Crystal Black $30
Buy Now
opi fall nails

OPI.

OPI Fall 2021 Downtown LA Collection, Infinite Shine Long Lasting Nail Polish in OPI <3 DTLA

This deep gray color is gorgeous for fall, but I’m a bit biased towards OPI’s Downtown LA collection since I actually live in DTLA.

OPI <3 DTLA $13
Buy Now
smith and cult

Smith & Cult.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Tang Bang

This burnt orange would pop gorgeously on any skin tone.

Tang Bang $18
Buy Now
zoya nail polish

Zoya.

Zoya Nail Polish in Presley

Mauve polish is great all year round but especially with fall’s jewel tones.

Presley $10
Buy Now
orly

Orly.

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Fairy Godmother

Rose gold is the perfect festive color for fall weddings. 

Fairy Godmother $9.99
Buy Now

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish

Revlon.

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish in 460 Hold ‘Em

Love lavender for summer? This berry hue is fall’s answer.

460 Hold 'Em $7.49
Buy Now
sinful colors

Sinful Colors.

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish Enamel in Glass Pink

Update your beachy rose with this ultra-pale pink with a hint of sparkle.

Glass Pink $5.99
Buy Now

 

nailtopia Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

Ulta.

Nailtopia Plant Based, Bio-Sourced, Chip Free Nail Lacquer in Berry Spice

Add a little bit of spice to a berry hue and get this pretty creamy burgundy.

Berry Spice $10
Buy Now
mary kay nail polish

Mary Kay.

Mary Kay Limited-Edition Nail Polish in Emerald

I love the metallic shift to this jewel-toned green.

Emerald $10
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share