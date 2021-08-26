Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I live in season-less Los Angeles, I love pumpkin pie, knee-high boots and all things fall. The weather isn’t too far removed from summer, sitting outside during happy hour is still an option, and I can start wearing turtlenecks, a clothing item I feel is severely underrated and unfairly criticized. (Should I move back to the East Coast?!) As far as my makeup choices are concerned, they don’t go through too many transition periods because I like what I like. However, fall nail colors for 2021 are definitely a season-specific trend I like to play with.

As of late, I’ve been sticking to pastels and a lot of Pantone-approved coral, but at my last appointment, I found myself almost going for a dark nude. That moment solidified my fall state of mind. Yes, I’m still enjoying the hot weather and air-conditioning, but I’m already thinking ahead when it comes to my beauty routine. And thankfully, most of my go-to brands have already gotten ahead of the game with their fall collections. There’s something for everyone and at every price point.

Essie Limited Edition Fall 2021 Collection in Feelin’ Amped

There’s something so electric about this royal blue, part of Essie’s fall collection inspired by a “glam garage band jam.”

Olive & June Nail Polish in Geometry

Olive & June’s collegiate collection includes this chic hunter green. You’re going to see a lot of green this season.

Auda.B Vegan Nail Polish in Front Row

Even if you won’t be sitting front row at Fashion Week, you can look the part in this glossy purple.

Leather Effect by Nails, Inc. Nail Polish in 100% Genuine

Nothing screams fall like (faux) leather. This polish gives nails that leathery look in five natural shades.

CND Shellac Gel Nail Polish in Soft Flame

CND’s fall collection is called Wild Romantics and we’d say this shade is red hot.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour in Farida

This stunning bronze hue will go with everything in your fall wardrobe.

Morgan Taylor Cruelty-Free Peel-Off Glitter in Fame Game

You know how annoying it is to get glitter nail polish off. That’s why Morgan Taylor released an easy-to-remove glitter collection with this silvery shade guaranteed to up your fall nail game.

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in 700 Crystal Black

A high-shine black is always a good idea. And a Gucci black polish? You cannot go wrong.

OPI Fall 2021 Downtown LA Collection, Infinite Shine Long Lasting Nail Polish in OPI <3 DTLA

This deep gray color is gorgeous for fall, but I’m a bit biased towards OPI’s Downtown LA collection since I actually live in DTLA.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Tang Bang

This burnt orange would pop gorgeously on any skin tone.

Zoya Nail Polish in Presley

Mauve polish is great all year round but especially with fall’s jewel tones.

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Fairy Godmother

Rose gold is the perfect festive color for fall weddings.

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish in 460 Hold ‘Em

Love lavender for summer? This berry hue is fall’s answer.

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish Enamel in Glass Pink

Update your beachy rose with this ultra-pale pink with a hint of sparkle.

Nailtopia Plant Based, Bio-Sourced, Chip Free Nail Lacquer in Berry Spice

Add a little bit of spice to a berry hue and get this pretty creamy burgundy.

Mary Kay Limited-Edition Nail Polish in Emerald

I love the metallic shift to this jewel-toned green.