Give Your Neons a Break and Start Wearing These Fall Nail Colors

I hate pumpkin pie (#teamsweetpotato) and knee-high boots (because I’m short), but fall is undoubtedly my favorite season. The weather isn’t too far removed from summer, sitting outside during happy hour is still an option, and I can start wearing turtlenecks, a clothing item I feel is severely underrated and unfairly criticized. As far as my makeup choices are concerned, they don’t go through too many transition periods because I like what I like. However, fall nail colors are definitely a season-specific trend I like to play with.

As of late, I’ve been sticking to pastels and a lot of Pantone-approved coral, but at my last appointment, I found myself almost going for a dark nude. That moment solidified my fall state of mind. Yes, I’m still enjoying the hot weather and air-conditioning, but I’m already thinking ahead when it comes to my beauty routine. And thankfully, most of my go-to brands have already gotten ahead of the game with their fall collections. From Deborah Lippmann’s wild life-inspired set to Paintbox’s spicy cinnamon shade, here are the fall nail colors–some new, some not so new–I highly recommend grabbing before next month.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Hypnotic Dreams

A red-green shade infused with adhesion ingredients so you can actually skip a base coat.

$10.50 at Ulta

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in ‘Fight the Power’

Lippmann’s new Wild Life Collection includes this navy blue with a high-shine finish.

$20 at Sephora

essie in ‘Bed Rock & Roll’

I’m getting major pumpkin spice vibes from this “Rocky Rose” shade.

$8.99 at Target

JINsoon in ‘Koi’

An orange-coral pastel that will flatter every skin tone.

$18 at JINsoon

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer in ‘Natural Charm’

This deep taupe is formulated with a botanical and vitamin blend that will nourish the nail bed as color is applied.

$16 at Ulta

L.B.K Nail Lacquer in ‘Sweet Carolyn’

This 7-free brand is an Ulta newbie and its collection includes a classic red.

$9 at Ulta

Morgan Taylor Forever Marilyn Nail Lacquer in ‘That’s So Monroe’

The brand’s latest collection is an ode to screen siren Marilyn Monroe and includes this metallic brown.

$9.50 at Ulta

Morgan Taylor Platinum Illusions Nail Lacquer in ‘Vanished Before My Eyes’

This reflective red-orange is a step up from your basic pumpkin orange.

$11.99 at Ulta

Nails Inc. Life Hack Personality Nail Polish in ‘TBT’

“The only thing thrown back on Thursday is wine.” L O L.

$11 at Nails Inc.

OPI Scotland Nail Lacquer in ‘Nailed it by a Royal Mile’

I doubt anyone with a royal title would be allowed to wear this matte metallic purple. I, on the other hand, am already obsessed with this rich shade.

$10.50 at Ulta

Paintbox Nail Lacquer in ‘Like Spice’

I definitely want to pair this rich terracotta shade with a cinnamon bun come fall.

$22 at Paintbox

Red Carpet Manicure The Fashion Issue LED Gel Nail Polish in ‘This Look Slays’

Very on-trend and formulated with biotin to promote longer, stronger nails over time.

$10.99 at Ulta

Smith & Cult in ‘Soul Purpose’

No that’s not black polish, but it is a stunning metallic midnight blue.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Ulta Limited Edition Travel Collection Gel Shine Nail Lacquer in ‘Dublin’ My Chances’

Hunter green is never a bad idea.

$7.50 at Ulta

Zoya in ‘Vesper’

Grey-violet is way more interesting than basic purple.

$10 at Zoya

