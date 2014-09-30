Tuesday’s #NailCall: Autumn Leaves Are Taking Over Nails

Now that fall is in full swing, the autumn changes are being seen everywhere from hair colors to nail designs. This week, gold leaf appliqués and polish colors inspired by leaves took over our Instagram feed and got us way more excited for the sweater weather that’s about to happen. How could you go wrong with nail art that reflects the changing of the seasons?
This week’s #NailCall was packed with autumn inspiration, and we pulled our favorite manicures in the slideshow above. Take a look at our picks, and don’t forget to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be on our site next week!
More From Beauty High:
Neutral Nail Art That’s Anything But Boring
Easy Nail Art For Fall That You’ll Love
Miss LadyFinger Takes on the New French Manicure
Fall nail art is in full swing on Instagram!
Photo:
Instagram
What better way to celebrate your favorite football team than with exciting nail art, like this manicure from @Agarutti?
Photo:
Instagram
@Kitoffkilter matched her nails to the fall foliage, and we're inspired to do the same.
Photo:
Instagram
@GGcouture is showing off her feminine side with pink polish and glitter top coat.
Photo:
Instagram
@Nailartbysig used red and black polish mixed with a couple 3D appliques for a look we absolutely love.
Photo:
Instagram
@Nananailpolish showed off the Hello Kitty nail wraps from NCLA, and Hello Kitty has never looked better!
Photo:
Instagram
@RikkiSee's inverted French manicure with a black base and hot pink tips will be on our list of manicures to copy for the weekend.
Photo:
Instagram
@Nailartbysig created this geometric and metallic manicure that practically screams cool.
Photo:
Instagram