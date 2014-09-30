Tuesday’s #NailCall: Autumn Leaves Are Taking Over Nails

Now that fall is in full swing, the autumn changes are being seen everywhere from hair colors to nail designs. This week, gold leaf appliqués and polish colors inspired by leaves took over our Instagram feed and got us way more excited for the sweater weather that’s about to happen. How could you go wrong with nail art that reflects the changing of the seasons?

This week’s #NailCall was packed with autumn inspiration, and we pulled our favorite manicures in the slideshow above. Take a look at our picks, and don’t forget to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be on our site next week!

