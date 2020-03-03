Pick a Side, Because There’s No Middle Ground for Fall Makeup Trends

Another Fashion Month is coming to a close and as expected, there is a buffet of fall fashion and beauty trends to sample. Thanks to the Baja East and Christopher John Rogers runways, we already know that classic cornrows, close cuts and slicked-back ‘dos will probably pick up steam in naturalista circles. If the Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano shows are any indications, ponytails with a twist and perfectly imperfect styling will likely be on everyone’s must-try list too. Overall, there seems to be a spectrum of looks that sort of blend and transition seamlessly from one to the other, but the same can’t be said for fall makeup trends.

As far as the fall forecast is concerned, it’s all about extremes. If you’re going for bold, that means the colors need to pop and should be in large supply. Want to finally master your cat eye? Just make sure it goes beyond your basic black wing and worry about fixing the smudges later. The no-makeup-makeup vibe is alive and well too, but this year, we’re hyper-focused on a clean, luminous complexion that doesn’t necessarily have to include a rosy blush or highlighter. No middle ground to be found here—keep reading to pick a side and decide which one you’re going H.A.M. for later this year.

Clean, Illuminated Skin

From Carolina Herrera to Brandon Maxwell, the “less is more” philosophy was undeniably put on a pedestal. The no-makeup-makeup look is always present on the runway, but this time around, the skin was just a bit glowier minus even the smallest hint of cheek color or shimmery highlighter. Besides a couple swipes of mascara and lip balm, fashion was the focus of countless stripped-down runways.

With that being said, expect to see this classic, but always stunning look on the red carpet and your Instagram feed later this year. And if you want to work on your glow until then, consider test-driving any of the impressive drugstore foundations that made their debut earlier this year.

Every Kind of Cat Eye

Another oldie but goodie is the cat eye, though it wasn’t just one part of several runway looks—it became the focal point. Whether it was the thicker blue wings at Son Jung Wan, elongated ends at Rag & Bone or multicolored masterpieces at Chromat, a point has been made: there’s no one way to pull it off. So when you attempt to perfect your lines this fall, remember that it doesn’t need to be perfect. Just draw something that reflects your personal style and worry about correcting the smudges later. However, if you’d consider yourself Type A, check out these tools.

Statement Lips

When all else fails, throw on a lipstick! Just make sure it’s bold when that fall weather settles in. Whether the rest of the model’s makeup was minimal (e.g. Dennis Basso) or sultry and vibrant (e.g. Longchamp), standout lip colors demanded the spotlight during Fashion Month, which means we can expect some flashy collections and breathtaking inspo from our favorite celebs and influencers later this year. Start the search for your signature with some of the best-ever red hues.

Perfectly Imperfect Lids

Cut-crease eyeshadow is easy, but admittedly intimidating so the growing popularity of “I woke up like this” eyeshadow is a welcome reprieve. From Monse to Tadashi Shoji, key makeup artists used the opportunity to craft effortlessly cool eyeshadow moments in a spectrum of standout shades. Whether you’re more of a watercolor minimalist or neon maximalists, this expert guide is a helpful guide to getting the most use out of your go-to palette.

Ahead, more product picks for mastering one or all of these looks.

For Clean, Illuminated Skin: M.A.C Studio Face and Body Foundation

This M.A.C staple was used on a handful of runways during New York Fashion Week and for good reason. Lightweight with a satin finish, this nourishing foundation is also enriched with emollients that help deliver a second-skin-like finish.

For Every Kind of Cat Eye: NYX Epic Ink Liner

A waterproof liner with a thinly-pointed applicator that you can press into the lid for thick lines and gently glide for an ultra-fine one.

For Statement Lips: Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick

Milani’s Color Statement range is one of its most enduring top-sellers, thanks to the comfortable wear and shade range; from neutral tones like “Naked” and “Darling” to bolder hues like “Glam” (above) and “Confident.”

For Perfectly Imperfect Lids: Urban Decay Wired Pressed Pigment Palette

Urban Decay never delivers lackluster color, especially when it comes to eyeshadows. The brand’s newest palette is a set of velvety, bold shades including “Glitch,” a pure white shadow you can blend with other shades to give them a pastel finish.

