3 Fall Makeup Trends That’ll Make It Feel Like the ’90s All Over Again

If like me, you’re easily overwhelmed (but mostly excited) to see what experts call the must-try look(s) at the top of every season, you’ll be happy to know this year’s fall makeup trends are a welcome reprieve. Well, sort of. Yes, there are still a couple options to choose from, but according to Patrick Ta, we can at least concentrate our efforts to one area of the face. (As someone who is still learning to keep her hand steady while drawing a cat eye, this is great news.)

The celebrity makeup artist, whose clientele includes more famous faces than I can accurately recall (the Kar-Jenners, Gigi Hadid, and Shay Mitchell are a few) is essentially a gatekeeper when it comes to declaring what’s actually worth trying. And with a namesake makeup line tacked onto his resume, I’m only that much more confident that his expertise will make all of us “fall” in love with the latest and greatest makeup techniques.

Though I’m sure plenty more will be on the runways come Fashion Month, Ta predicts a return to the decade we can’t ever seem to get enough of: the ’90s; specifically, eye makeup that’s subtle, but still head-turning. Ahead, three different looks you’ll be pining to try once you’ve pulled those sweaters and knee-high boots out of storage.

Glitter on the Eyes

First, we’re turning our living, breathing disco balls. Kidding. But Ta says the late 90s/early 2000s glitter vibe is making a comeback, though we’re not dousing ourselves in the loose glitter we used to hoard when we went to Claire’s after school.

“Less is more with glitter,” he says. “A light layer gives us a nostalgic 2000s throwback without looking too immature. I love Lemonhead LA glitter as they are easy to blend and last all day.” Right now, the brand is selling a 7-piece limited edition Euphoric Glitter Paste Squad ($75) which are the actual glitters worn (and inspired) by the characters in HBO’s Euphoria. In other words, here’s your chance to get just a hint of that Zendaya glow.

Glowy Skin

Speaking of glow, Ta also says that glowy skin is always in. So whether you’re someone who feels their best wearing a full-coverage foundation or a barely-there tinted moisturizer, there is no one product you need to nail this one. Personally, I’m looking to try Anastasia Beverly Hills’ first-ever liquid foundation and Fenty Beauty’s hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation.

But regardless of which complexion product you go with, Ta recommends nixing your sponges for application. “I currently love using my Sonic Foundation Brush by Clarisonic ($39) as it buffs the product into the skin creating a glowy finish,” he says.

90’s Neutral Matte Eyes

Lastly, while dewy skin shows no signs of going away, the same can’t be said for the glossy eyelid. This fall, Ta predicts a return to the smoky eye sported by supermodels like Cindy Crawford back in the day. In other words, matte is back.

“We love a neutral moment so don’t be afraid to go in with your matte eye colors,” he says. “KKW Beauty’s new 90’s palette has every matte shade you could ever want.”

