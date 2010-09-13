Fall Makeup Trend: Inspired By Nature

While on a road trip through some of the country’s best national parks recently, I could not help but be inspired by the beautiful colors and scenery all around me. I am often inspired by nature when creating looks for photo shoots or new makeup shades for my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy line. This fall’s new color palette was represented all around me on my trip. Makeup ideas for lips and eyes flooded my mind when I traveled through the awe-inspiring Bryce Canyon in Utah.

The reddish-orange earth of this beautiful canyon is actually the perfect fall lip shade that is hot for the coming season. Choose a modern, sheer gloss in this orangey color so it’s totally wearable and pair it with a basic face so the lips make the big statement.

The many shades of green I found in all the trees and sage bushes can play up eyes for fall no matter what color your iris is. Line the upper lash line with a deep, forest-green eye pencil or use a wet angle brush to apply shadow like a cake liner and then sweep a khaki green or sage eye shadow color across the lid from the lash line to the crease and under the lower lashes.

Then, apply a pale shimmering gold color like the sand I found in some of the dry riverbeds under the brows. A great compact for these colors is the Yves Saint Laurent Ombres 5 Lumieres 5 Color Harmony For Eyes – 6 Garden of Eden. I like pairing these played-up eyes with a soft, pinkish-brown lip color and blush for balance. So be inspired by these new ideas or gather your own inspiration and experiment with new colors this season.

