Fall Makeup for Fewer Dollars

The beauty editors at Instyle.com have selected a beauty industry’s greatest products for your fall makeup palette, and we picked our favorites, all for under $15. From creamy, cloudy eye color to peppermint oil-infused, super-saturated gloss, fall makeup is all about color, whether dark metallics or happy hues.

Avon‘s muted, moody True Color Eyeshadow Quad in Textured Teal (pictured above) is perfect for mixing and creating different looks, and who doesn’t love to mix up their look? Pretty highlights, midtones, and deeper shades can complement earthy, autumnal hues and winter darks alike, plus stay on for up to twelve hours.

Avon True Color Eyeshadow Quad, $8, available at avon.com

For the cheeks comes recommended Cover Girl‘s new Simply Ageless Sculpting Blush, a dewy, cream-based blush that is infused with Olay Regenerist Serum– a cocktail of vitamins and anti-oxidants that protect and improve your skin. The moisturizing cheek color will not only give your skin a velvety finish, but also protect it against harsher temperatures.

Cover Girl Simply Ageless Sculpting Blush, $10.99, available at covergirl.com

Two trusted household names in cosmetics have come together to create the ultimate double-duty beauty necessity: Cover Girl Wetslicks AmazeMint made with Crest Peppermint Oil. The high-intensity gloss will actually deliver minty breath along with moisture, and the thirteen bold, shimmery shades provide punch and are designed to make your teeth appear brighter. How great is that? Plus, not only will it set you back just six bucks, it will also save you the dollars you won’t need to spend on gum and mints!

Cover Girl Wetslicks Amazemint, $6, available at covergirl.com

The mineral makeup frontier is expanding, and Revlon‘s new Mineral Mousse Makeup is a lightweight foundation with faultless matte coverage. Even with its superior finish, the airy formula will allow your pores to breathe, keeping your complexion fresh and healthy.

Revlon Colorstay Mineral Mousse Makeup, $13.99, available at revlon.com