20 Trendy Fall Makeup Bags That’ll Keep You Organized

If you’re reading this, chances are you have a huge pile of makeup in your purse or on your bathroom counter that is out of control. Well, luckily there are some seriously trendy fall makeup bags that you’ll love.

Keeping your makeup that you use every day in a makeup bag is sure to keep your space more organized. It’s also a convenient way to keep all the things you use every day in one spot, just in case you need to grab it quickly on your way out.

These makeup bags aren’t just useful—they’re stylish. From designer cosmetic bags from Kate Spade and Phillip Lim to those that are more affordable from places like Forever 21 and Topshop, there’s a makeup bag to fit every style and price point.

We’ve scoured the Web for some of the trendiest makeup bags to buy this fall. Check out the slideshow above to shop for them now!