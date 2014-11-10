StyleCaster
Share

20 Trendy Fall Makeup Bags That’ll Keep You Organized

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Trendy Fall Makeup Bags That’ll Keep You Organized

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Trendy Fall Makeup Bags That’ll Keep You Organized
20 Start slideshow

If you’re reading this, chances are you have a huge pile of makeup in your purse or on your bathroom counter that is out of control. Well, luckily there are some seriously trendy fall makeup bags that you’ll love.

MORE: The 10 Essentials You Need in Your Makeup Bag After You Work Out

Keeping your makeup that you use every day in a makeup bag is sure to keep your space more organized. It’s also a convenient way to keep all the things you use every day in one spot, just in case you need to grab it quickly on your way out.

These makeup bags aren’t just useful—they’re stylish. From designer cosmetic bags from Kate Spade and Phillip Lim to those that are more affordable from places like Forever 21 and Topshop, there’s a makeup bag to fit every style and price point.

MORE: 10 Worst Things That Can Happen to Your Makeup Bag in Ranked Order

We’ve scoured the Web for some of the trendiest makeup bags to buy this fall. Check out the slideshow above to shop for them now!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Kate Spade Saturday Dome Cosmetic Case in Printed Deer Dot, $45, Saturday.com

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Large Makeup Bag, $22, Victoriassecret.com

Kate Spade New York Cobble Hill Iris Small Makeup Bag, $78, Lordandtaylor.com

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Lucent Prism Makeup Bag, $184, Matchesfashion.com

Tapestry Makeup Bag, $24, Topshop.com

Iridescent Croc Makeup Bag, $20, Topshop.com

Puppy Print Cosmetic Bag, $6.80, Forever21.com

Rainbow Zip Makeup Bag, $20, Topshop.com

3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Minute Cosmetic Zip, $395, Farfetch.com

Woven Jute Makeup Bag, $12, Urbanoutfitters.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Neceser Makeup Bag, $59.29, Farfetch.com

Volcom Supply Poly Pouch, $6.23, Amazon.com

White Leopard Print Makeup Bag, $26, Us.riverisland.com

Nicole Miller Tail Feather Makeup Bag, $25, Nicolemiller.com

Diane von Furstenberg Heritage Print Small Cosmetic Case, $48, Shopbop.com

Rebecca Minkoff Izzy Cosmetic Case, $85, Shopbop.com

Dogeared Normal Is Boring Lil' Zip Makeup Bag, $24, Beauty.com

Alphabet Makeup Bag, $21.21, Oliverbonas.com

Alexandra Ferguson GLAM Travel Bag, $29, Beauty.com

Fluffed Dot Canvas Cosmetic Bag, $38, Anthropologie.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Nail Salons & Artists You Need to Follow

25 Nail Salons & Artists You Need to Follow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share