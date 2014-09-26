The Best Fall Lipstick Colors for 2014—From Bright Red to Deep Berry

While you may not be excited for summer to official end, the good news is that a new season means new lipstick colors. To make matters even better, fall is the ultimate lipstick season when it comes to darker, striking hues and deeper pigments. (You know, the kind of stuff lipstick fans like best!)

This fall, the overall vibe is decidedly moody, with wine and berry colors taking center stage, alongside strong brown and beige tones. For red lipstick lovers, never fear, this season has plenty of vampy, bright red shades to choose from. For those that tend to shy away from a strong lip, there are great options for you too—from refreshing nudes to pinky-beige colors.

No matter what your color preference, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll find your perfect shade from one of the fall lipstick colors listed below!

This brick-red color strikes a perfect balance between bright and dark pigments.

We love this bold, bright red color for the fall season. Best of all, it goes on smooth—giving the dry, chapped lips that come along with cooler weather a moisturizing boost—but then it dries with a matte finish. Perfect!

Part of Jason Wu’s third collaboration with Lancome, this berry tinted color was inspired by Wu’s Fall 2014 fashion collection.

Remember the amazing Mrs. Mia Wallace from “Pulp Fiction,” played by Uma Thurman (in a black wig and look-at-me red lips)? Well, Urban Decay recreated her exact red lip color for the movie’s 20th anniversary.

This NARS shade is the perfect combination of high pigment and high gloss, creating an eye-catching twist on a dark vampy lip.

This plum MAC Lipstick goes on smooth, delivering the perfect dose of deep purple for the cool fall months.

For those who loved the brown lip look of the ’90s, well, it’s starting to come back in style, and fall is the perfect season to hop on the bandwagon. This Chanel lipstick adds a darker tone to the nude color, creating a gorgeous light-brown color that acts as a fantastic neutral.

For a really soft nude lip, try this Tom Ford’s Vanilla Suede. You’re starting to pull your suede out of the back of your closet, so why not wear it one your lips too?

No one does a dark lip quite like Kat Von D, so it’s no surprise that her “Homegirl” shade is one of the strongest deep colors of the season. A cult favorite, the matte black cheery color is apparently inspired by one of her favorite lipsticks as a teen.

Not sure you’re ready to give up the orange lip colors that dominated the spring and summer seasons? Try this Dior shade on for size, which adds a slight shimmer to a reddish-orange shade. It’s like fall foliage for your lips!