Stuck In A Hair Rut? Top Stylists Help You Fall In Love With Your Hair Again!

Summer is when it’s super easy to fall in love with your hair: easy waves, embracing natural texture, letting the sun and sea do it’s thing for impossibly easy looks. But come fall, even we look at our hair in the mirror and struggle a little: the thrill, quite simply, is gone.
We think we all deserve to fall in love with our hair again, so we reached out to the industry’s top hair gurus to give us some tips and tricks to feeling that thrill and excitement for our hair again. From cut to color to styling, here’s how the best of the best suggest you turn your hair don’t into a seriously amazing “do” all over again.
Get tips from some of your favorite experts to fall in love with your hair, all over again.
“We all get into hair ruts; we're creatures of habit and tend to style our hair in the same way, so here's an idea: stop styling it! Those with natural waves should start with a hydrating treatment like Phyto’s Huile D' Ales; hydrated hair will have more "spring" in its step, enabling curls to form to their fullest potential. Define those waves with a high moisture, medium-hold product and, once the curls dry, reduce fly aways and up the shine with Phyto Professional Glossing Cream.” - Mika Rummo, Salon A.K.S.
Phyto Huile d' Ales Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment, $30, beauty.com
"I love the sleek looks that are on trend for fall; they're refreshing, graphic and different from summer's undone beachy waves. Try the look with a smooth ponytail or bun, adding a middle or side part for a modern twist. The trick is to use the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth line, which retains smoothness for 48 hours! Using your heat styling tools, like your blow dryer or flat iron, activate the products and lock in the shine." - Jeanie Syfu, TRESemmé Stylist
TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine Spray, $4.99, ulta.com
"Transitioning from summer to fall always leads to a tricky hair situation; after time in the sun, pools and at the beach, the elements often leave hair unrecognizably dry. My #1 recommendation for rediscovering hair's true beauty is rehydration, conditioning and a great trim. Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Remedy Treatment Masque just launched and I already swear by it. This product and a great trim and you'll fall for yourself (and your hair) all over again!" - Katsu Nakamura, John Barrett Salon Stylist
Shu Uemura Art of Hari Ultimate Remedy Extreme Restoration Treatment, $68, shuuemuraartofhair_usa.com
"The following tips will change your life and help you fall back in love with your hair: Chop off at least 2-3 inches of ratty, summer-split ends off the bottom but not off the layers; get a gloss & deep conditioner combo (colored or clear, it adds depth and richness back to the color;) and purchase a new boar bristle round brush to replace last year's model. Also, post-blowout use Tame It on your ends after your blowout to keep it looking smooth, fresh and new." - Devin Toth, Senior Stylist and Director of Education for ted gibson beauty
Ted Gibson Tame It Shine Lotion, $19.95, beauty.com
Photo:
Danilo Hess
“In order to restore your hair’s health and vitality, don't wash it every day. Hair gets depleted of its vital nutrients, oils and color if it's over-washed. Wash only three times a week, and use a dry shampoo like Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Dry Shampoo Spray, to soak up oil and dirt in between.” – Oscar Blandi, celebrity stylist and owner of Oscar Blandi Salon in NYC
Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Dry Shampoo Spray, $25, sephora.com
"After a summer filled with sun, sand, chlorine and salt water that can take a toll on your hair, I recommend Herbal Essences Honey, I’m Strong Silkening Spray to restore hair’s strength after it’s been overworked; it’s inspired by the natural power of honey to heal and rejuvenate. It calms and soothes the hair cuticle to enhance and maintain shine while nourishing and protecting hair to make it strong against future damage. Either spray it onto your hands and smooth it over dry hair, or work it through wet hair with a wide tooth comb to detangle and leave your hair soft, smooth and strong." - Herbal Essences Celebrity Stylist Charles Baker Strahan
Herbal Essences Honey, I'm Strong Silkening Spray, $5.49, walgreens.com
"Trying a richer or deeper tone of hair color can help you fall in love with your hair all over again! I recommend Clairol Natural Instincts, as it enhances your color with added shine and dimension while the ammonia-free system - which contains antioxidants, aloe, vitamin and coconut oil - makes it the healthier hair color choice. Since it’s non-permanent and washes out after roughly 28 shampoos, you can experiment and explore different shades of color before you commit." - James Corbett, Clairol Color Director
Clairol Natural Instincts, $7.99, ulta.com
“I encourage my clients to change their hair texture to give it new life --- and the secret to success is the right styling product. I love Matrix Biolage Blow In Control Shape Memory Cream because it protects hair against heat styling while adding body and volume for long-lasting control. Clients get so much control while experimenting with flat, spiral, ribbon, double and triple irons, they come back to say “Thank you!”” – Nick Stenson, Matrix Artistic Director
Matrix Biolage Blow In Control Shape Memory Cream, $15.99, sleekhair.com
"It's easy to love your hair over the summer, with its natural highlights and perfect waves. Extend the life of those perfect waves and prolong that easy summer feeling with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Waves Crème Pomade. The crème formula lifts waves to create the perfect bounce, leaving hair touchably beautiful for up to 24 hours. - Ben Skervin, Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Ambassador
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Waves Crème Pomade, $5.49, drugstore.com
"Cutting your hair is the biggest way you can change your look in the shortest amount of time. Refresh your look by changing the silhouette and not just the texture with a bolder shape, such as an A-line bob or dramatic bangs. Also, going one-to-two shades darker with your color will richen your overall look: think chestnut, mahogany, and dark auburn hues. As far as products go, try Redken Diamond Oil Shatterproof Shine which will give your hair a beautiful sheen and help it to look healthy and luxurious. - Rodney Cutler, Cutler Salons
Redken Diamond Oil Shatterproof Shine, $40, ulta.com
"Falling in love with your hair is like cleaning out your closet for a new season -save what's working, but eliminate the damaged or worn out goods. Ask your hairdresser for a good treatment and a clean, structured haircut that savors the hair that's still in great shape. Fall is also the perfect time of year to try bangs: they're a great way to get a dramatic change, maintain length, and give a fresh start to sun-drenched ends around the face. Use Kerastase Elixir Ultime with every blow dry and a pump or two on your ends at night before bed; you’ll wake up with refreshed hair that looks and feels amazing."- Nina Dimachki, Kérastase Artistic Director
Kerastase Elixir Ultime, $56, kerastase_usa.com