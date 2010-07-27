StyleCaster
Fall Beauty: How To Get A Copper Smokey Eye

Rachel Adler
Dressing up for fall means casting those flip flops aside for something a bit more polished. On the beauty side of things, try embracing the metallic trend. The gorgeous sheen is the perfect compliment to fall’s knits and sheer pieces alike. Copper eyes were seen on the runways of Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler and DKNY, and after eying the models who strutted their stuff, we went to celebrity makeup artist Jackie Gomez to show us how to get the look ourselves.

Follow the makeup lesson below to get a gorgeous smokey copper eye for yourself!

Step 1:
Sweep a shimmery white shadow over the lid from lash line to brow bone. Jackie is using Oyster shadow from Smashbox.

Step 2:
Apply a copper shade to just the lid of your eye.

Step 3:
For a bit of drama, add a brown shadow to the crease of the eye. Jackie is using Jouer Cappuccino on the crease.

Step 4:
Drag the copper shadow underneath the eyes as well with a brush to balance out the look.

Step 5:
Rim the eyes with black liner and finish off with mascara!

The Final Look:
All photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

