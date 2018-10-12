50+ Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

Though it was starting to feel like it might never happen, fall is finally a few short weeks away. That means two things: You can actually arrive to work without sweat dripping down your face and outfit, and it’s time to start giving a shit about your hair again. But if you’re anything like us, you’ve gotten so used to throwing your hair into a DGAF bun for the last three months that the thought of styling your hair in a polished, intentional way is a little daunting.

So, we decided to make the transition a little easier. We scanned the best of fall street style for super-pretty yet easy hairstyles you’ll be into all season long. From big, messy braids to sleek, gelled-back looks, you might even want to get a jump on trying these 30 styles even though fall isn’t technically here yet.

Originally published August 2017. Updated October 2018.