30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now

Cooler-ish weather is here! Which is great! That means you can finally take down the topknot you’ve been wearing for two months straight—and if a stray hair manages to land on your neck, it has a fighting chance of not finding itself drowning in sweat-slash-sticking to your back for the next two hours or until you find AC. Can you tell we’re pumped for fall?
To celebrate the coming of not-so-humid temps, we culled 30 refreshing fall hairstyles for 2016 from the ’Gram that you can wear without fear of instant flatness—or worse, major frizz. Braids, half-up styles with accessories, and, yes, a couple of low ponytails you won’t actually mind if they touch your neck, ahead.
30 fall 2016 hairstyles to wear now | @stylecaster |fall hair ideas
instagram / @kristin_ess
instagram / @laurenconrad
instagram / @freddieharrel
instagram / @riawna
instagram / @chloeandisabel
instagram / @chloeandisabel
instagram / @jenatkinhair
instagram / @tk_wonder
instagram / @sunniebrook
instagram / @amandlasponsored
instagram / @marianna_hewitt
instagram / @jawaraw
instagram / @braidheaven16
instagram / @sunniebrook
instagram / @beyondtheponytail
instagram / @lacyredway
instagram / @kayleymelissa
instagram / @takishahair
instagram / @kristin_ess
instagram / @longhairdontcaregrowoil
instagram / @lacyredway
instagram / @modelesque_nic
instagram / @hairromance
instagram / @kristin_ess
instagram / @ciara
instagram / @kayleymelissa
instagram / @modelesque_nic
instagram / @bumbleandbumble
instagram / @hairs_affairs