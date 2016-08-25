30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now

Cooler-ish weather is here! Which is great! That means you can finally take down the topknot you’ve been wearing for two months straight—and if a stray hair manages to land on your neck, it has a fighting chance of not finding itself drowning in sweat-slash-sticking to your back for the next two hours or until you find AC. Can you tell we’re pumped for fall?

To celebrate the coming of not-so-humid temps, we culled 30 refreshing fall hairstyles for 2016 from the ’Gram that you can wear without fear of instant flatness—or worse, major frizz. Braids, half-up styles with accessories, and, yes, a couple of low ponytails you won’t actually mind if they touch your neck, ahead.