30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now

30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now

Lauren Caruso
30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now
Photo: Getty Images

Cooler-ish weather is here! Which is great! That means you can finally take down the topknot you’ve been wearing for two months straight—and if a stray hair manages to land on your neck, it has a fighting chance of not finding itself drowning in sweat-slash-sticking to your back for the next two hours or until you find AC. Can you tell we’re pumped for fall?

To celebrate the coming of not-so-humid temps, we culled 30 refreshing fall hairstyles for 2016 from the ’Gram that you can wear without fear of instant flatness—or worse, major frizz. Braids, half-up styles with accessories, and, yes, a couple of low ponytails you won’t actually mind if they touch your neck, ahead.

1 of 31
30 fall 2016 hairstyles to wear now | @stylecaster |fall hair ideas

Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Photo: instagram / @laurenconrad
Photo: instagram / @freddieharrel
Photo: instagram / @riawna
Photo: instagram / @chloeandisabel
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @chloeandisabel
Photo: instagram / @jenatkinhair
Photo: instagram / @tk_wonder
Photo: instagram / @sunniebrook
Photo: instagram / @amandlasponsored
Photo: instagram / @marianna_hewitt
Photo: instagram / @jawaraw
Photo: instagram / @braidheaven16
Photo: instagram / @sunniebrook
Photo: instagram / @beyondtheponytail
Photo: instagram / @lacyredway
Photo: instagram / @kayleymelissa
Photo: instagram / @takishahair
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Photo: instagram / @longhairdontcaregrowoil
Photo: instagram / @lacyredway
Photo: instagram / @modelesque_nic
Photo: instagram / @hairromance
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Photo: instagram / @ciara
Photo: instagram / @kayleymelissa
Photo: instagram / @modelesque_nic
Photo: instagram / @bumbleandbumble
Photo: instagram / @hairs_affairs

