Fall Hairstyles 2014: The Trends You Can Pull Off at Home

More than any other season, fall comes in and begs us for a makeover each year. Whether you opt for darker hair or you take the plunge with a bold new cut, there’s nothing like a new fall hairstyle. Add in a few makeup trends to really switch up your look and you’ll feel like a brand new person. We all love a fresh start!

As far as fall 2014 hairstyles go, we spotted quite a few hair trends coming down the runway that we can’t wait to try. From the lived-in look of tousled waves to the sleek, twisted chignons, to a new take on ponytails, we practically don’t have enough days in a week to test run all of the trends. So, naturally, we pulled together all of our favorites in one place as a reference. We have a feeling you’ll want to try all of these hairstyles, too.

