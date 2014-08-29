Fall Hairstyles 2014: The Trends You Can Pull Off at Home

More than any other season, fall comes in and begs us for a makeover each year. Whether you opt for darker hair or you take the plunge with a bold new cut, there’s nothing like a new fall hairstyle. Add in a few makeup trends to really switch up your look and you’ll feel like a brand new person. We all love a fresh start!
As far as fall 2014 hairstyles go, we spotted quite a few hair trends coming down the runway that we can’t wait to try. From the lived-in look of tousled waves to the sleek, twisted chignons, to a new take on ponytails, we practically don’t have enough days in a week to test run all of the trends. So, naturally, we pulled together all of our favorites in one place as a reference. We have a feeling you’ll want to try all of these hairstyles, too.
The lived-in look is one of our favorites for fall, mainly because it immediately gives off that chic, French girl vibe that only tousled hair can. While the summer means nothing but frizz for bangs, autumn means you can get a full fringe and it'll stay in place all day long. Shoulder-length, messy hair with some brow-sweeping bangs is a perfect fall hairstyle.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio/IMAXTREE.com
Everyone loves a good twisted up chignon, and this half-wrapped, half-braided style is an easy — and trendy! — update to the classic bun. Use bobby pins to secure the style in place, and a spritz of hairspray for some extra hold throughout the day.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
The perfectly messy side braid may seem like an oxymoron, but you have to admit, when it's done right, there are few hairstyles better. For best results with this look, start with second or third day hair, because the dirtier the hair is, the better the side braid will hold. Sprtiz in some beach spray, style hair to the side, and pull out a few pieces for the finishing touch.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
We like to think that more texture means a better hairstyle, which is why we're so fond of this half-up wavy look. Sleep with hair in braids overnight, then in the morning, pull out the braids and spray in a bit of texturizing spray. Use bobby pins to pull back two small front sections of hair, and don't be afraid to keep things loose.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
Unless you've been under a rock for the past few months, you know that chin-sweeping bobs are the hairstyle to have right now. Why do we love this look so much? Besides the fact that it looks great on every single lady who wants to brave the chop, it looks equally chic styled both straight and wavy. We're especially fans of the bob styled straight, with a bit of tousle.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
Ponytails got a makeover this fall, being styled with countless quirky details to make things more interesting than the usual "gather and secure" look at the crown of the head. This pony with an extra section of hair twisted around the base makes us want to immediately DIY the style.
Photo:
IMAXTREE
Fire up your flat iron and frizz serum for this sleek half-up hairstyle. After creating a completely smooth, straight style, pull hair from the two front sections of your head towards the back, and use your hair to create an actual knot at the center. Secure with bobby pins and a bit of hairspray, and you'll have the coolest style in the room.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
The ultimate cheat for walking out of the house with wet hair (or completely fixing a bad hair day) is this slick chignon hairstyle. Use a serum or gel to slick back hair, then create a twisted chignon at the nape of your neck, securing with bobby pins. Spray an old toothbrush with hairspray and comb down any flyways that may be sticking out.
Photo:
/IMAXTREE.com