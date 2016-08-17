4 Major Fall Haircut Trends as Told by Instagram

For some reason, summer seems to be the season of long hair. Maybe it’s the beach-wave potential, or maybe it’s because it’s guaranteed to fit in a ponytail, but times are a-changin’. And even though fall isn’t exactly the season of rebirth, it is the season where you can finally step outside and not immediately sweat through all your clothes, and that’s reason enough to celebrate/get your hair cut, which is basically the same thing to us.

We spoke to three top hairstylists in NYC—Aaron Grenia, cofounder IGK Hair Care; DJ Quintero, the man behind Diane Kruger’s always-perfect hair; and Matt Fugate of John Frieda at Serge Normant—to find out what the top fall haircuts of 2016 would be.

While four main trends emerged—Fugate isn’t over the textured look just yet, but Quintero says blunt is in—there is one thing we can all agree on: The shag is having a moment. Click through for the hair trends that’ll be all over Instagram by September, mostly because they already are.