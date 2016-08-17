4 Major Fall Haircut Trends as Told by Instagram

For some reason, summer seems to be the season of long hair. Maybe it’s the beach-wave potential, or maybe it’s because it’s guaranteed to fit in a ponytail, but times are a-changin’. And even though fall isn’t exactly the season of rebirth, it is the season where you can finally step outside and not immediately sweat through all your clothes, and that’s reason enough to celebrate/get your hair cut, which is basically the same thing to us.
We spoke to three top hairstylists in NYC—Aaron Grenia, cofounder IGK Hair Care; DJ Quintero, the man behind Diane Kruger’s always-perfect hair; and Matt Fugate of John Frieda at Serge Normant—to find out what the top fall haircuts of 2016 would be.
While four main trends emerged—Fugate isn’t over the textured look just yet, but Quintero says blunt is in—there is one thing we can all agree on: The shag is having a moment. Click through for the hair trends that’ll be all over Instagram by September, mostly because they already are.
Blunt
“Get rid of those layers and make it blunt,” Quintero suggests. “A blunt lob is a great length for most women, but blunt bangs also work.” Grenia says to make sure your single-length bob hits just above the shoulder for a modern look.
The Textured Shag
We can probably thank Taylor Swift and her Vogue cover for this one—still, think less Anna Wintour, more Debby Harry. “I'm loving the rumpled, slept-in look,” says Fugate. Grenia agrees: He loves to see natural, sexy movement in the hair with this style.
Natural Curls with Bangs
Not far off from the shag, wearing curly, natural hair with bangs is equally insouciant. “Whether your hair is on the longer side or cut in a bob, we are seeing a lot more girls wearing their natural hair with bangs,” says Quintero, who referenced model Mica Arganaraz. This works for any texture, but generally, the bigger the better.
Mid-Length Hair
2015 was the year of the lob—no contest. And while choppy layers that hit at the collarbone will always look modern, this fall, try growing it out a few inches. “It doesn't feel too short, but it's a change and is a sexy length,” says Grenia.
