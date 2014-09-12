Fall Haircuts 2014: The Coolest New Cuts Right Now

Even more than January 1, fall is the best time of year to completely reinvent yourself. For some of us, that means a completely new makeup look (wine lipstick and bold brows, anyone?) and for others, that means a complete haircut makeover. Want to go for a blunt bob? A face-framing pixie? We’re voting yes to a total change!
To help inspire your own chop, we’ve put together some of the coolest haircuts for fall 2014. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us how you’ll be changing your hair for fall in the comments below!
Textured Bob: Kate Mara's short, blunt bob is perfect for ladies with a bit of natural wave to their hair. Part on the side or in the middle, but whichever you choose, you'll be rocking one of the trendiest cuts for fall.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Long Layered Waves: Keep your hair long but change things up a bit with some long layers to frame your face, plus tons of textured waves instead of a classic blowout.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ShopStyle
Bob and Bangs: Sweep your bangs to the side and chop your hair just below your chin for this of-the-moment haircut. Spray in a bit of surf spray for some texture and you're good to go!
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wispy Bangs and Long Length: Skip the full on bangs in favor of these wispy, face framing fringes, then keep the rest of your length a few inches past your shoulders. Use smoothing serum to keep the shiny look pristine!
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sleek and Straight: Want a shorter length with a sleek, sophisticated length? Chop hair above the shoulders and below the chin for this gorgeous look, then style with a flat iron.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Face-Framing Pixie: Keeping enough length on top to frame your face, but chopping the rest of your hair for this look. If you're ready for a major change that will turn heads in the best way possible, go for this!
Photo:
David Buchan/Getty Images
Super Short: What makes this such a stylish cut? The big curls that give it the ultimate body. Use some volumizing mousse and a blow dryer to get this look just right.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Long Bob: Sitting just on the shoulders, the long bob is the perfect middle ground between a short cut and long hair. If you're not quite ready to give up your long locks, but you want a bit of a change, try out this style!
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollister