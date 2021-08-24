7 Hot Fall Hair Trends You’ll Definitely Want to Try This Season

Scroll To See More Images

After more than 18 months at home, finally, celebrities are getting out to parties and premieres, dressing up and giving us all the beauty inspo. It’s an especially good time to drool over fall hair trends for 2021 to try throughout the season and beyond, especially now that temperatures are falling and folks are getting into the fall spirit.

The best part? Most of these hairstyles, cuts and colors are totally do-able with a little patience and maybe some time a the salon. Whether you’re able to get to a salon or you’re still DIYing at home, these looks are surprisingly easy. One reason? This season is all about embracing your individuality. Embrace your hair texture, go with the frizz — it all works. Play around with ponytails, too, or just go for a big chop with a bob or short bangs. All you need is confidence and you’ve already embraced the season’s biggest trend.

We chatted with hairstylist Chris Appleton for his takes on the season’s hot styles. Considering he’s responsible for the mane of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, we trust him. With his favorite styles and celebs’ top color trends, there are seven very clear frontrunners we’re starting to see everywhere.

Shades of Red

If it feels like everyone on TikTok is dyeing their hair red, well, there’s a good reason. Folks of all genders are going copper, bright red and auburn just in time for fall’s rich tones. We love Gigi Hadid‘s copper hue that works perfectly with a cute black beanie. Because red hair dye fades so fast, be sure to use a shampoo with color-depositing pigments, such as Joico Color Infuse Shampoo and Conditioner ($33.13 at Amazon).

Big Bows

“Oversized accessories like giant bows are the ultimate way to make a statement for the fall season,” says Appleton. “You can take any style from basic to glam or add it to a ponytail for a perfectly polished look.” Take Hailey Bieber‘s big black bow at the 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala. In addition to a giant bow a la OG Gossip Girl, Appleton recommends using strong elastic bangs, tons of bobby pins and Color Wow Cult Favorite Hairspray ($24 at Amazon) — he’s a spokesperson for the brand.

Chocolate Brown

When the nights become cool and the leaves start to change, many trade in their highlights for a rich chocolate brown hue. Zendaya’s color is the perfect example of a rich, muti-dimensional shade that looks gorgeous on everyone — especially her. Use a shampoo made for brunette hair, such as John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Shampoo ($8.94 at Amazon) to keep color rich and brass-free.

Bubble Accent Braids

Lacy Redway is responsible for Tessa Thompson’s cool bubble braid at the New York Special Screening of “Lady and the Tramp.” Appleton sees this as a fall trend. “Although this trend took off in the summer, the foolproof bubble braid will absolutely be a staple this fall as well,” he says. “Simple and easy to achieve, bubble accent braids will spruce up any style and are here to stay.” He recommends using clear elastics and a shine spray like Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray ($29 at Amazon).

Gray Hair

This year, celebs such as Andie MacDowell, Jodie Foster and Diane Keaton all embraced the gray. Silvery strands have never felt chicer. Maybe it was the 18 months of quarantine without access to a hair salon but all of a sudden, many decided to stop covering up and started embracing what’s really beautiful. Keep the cool tone brass-free with Philip Kingsley Pure Blonde/Silver Brightening Daily Shampoo ($24.10 at Amazon).

Feathered Layers

Late ’90s/early 2000s hair cuts are back with a vengeance. “Feathered layers add a certain edge to any style and works for all hair types,” says Appleton. “Expect to see this style around this fall season as it provides the ultimate glamorous yet soft and bouncy look for everyone.” He likes using Color Wow Xtra Large Volumizer ($26 at Sephora) for height and texture, as well as the Babyliss 1.5” Curling Iron ($59.99 at Amazon) to smooth the ends and give them a nice bend.

Chunky Highlights

We’re still going to see folks play with chunky Y2K-style highlights. Just look at killer Cardi B’s hair looks. From money pieces to tons of dimension, the look isn’t going anywhere. And we’re pretty stoked about it. Hair is supposed to be fun, right?