The Runway Has Spoken—3 Fall Hair Trends You’ll Definitely See This Year

Besides screenshotting looks that are impossibly gorgeous and go beyond my limited skills, the best part of Fashion Week—and really, all of Fashion Month—is making a tally of the beauty looks that connect the entire stream of runway shows and presentations. For February specifically, at least a couple of them end up being fall hair trends we can look forward to seeing everywhere (and inevitably trying) in the second half of the year.

In terms of 2020, the focus is less on styles and more on styling techniques. In general, the industry continues to set the pace for what’s new and next, except now, it seems we’re embracing the trends that leave room for our unique, individual styles to still shine. And since New York Fashion Week is always first up, designers including Nicole Miller, Christopher John Rodgers, Chromat and more have become the gatekeepers for our hair obsessions through the rest of the year. With that being said, there are three very clear frontrunners poised to be everywhere by the time summer ends.

Perfectly Imperfect Styling

From Monse to Rebecca Minkoff, it’s impossible to ignore the enduring allure of I-just-rolled-out-of-bed-and-still-look-amazing hair. In other words, hair that’s been styled, but doesn’t look too uniform or put-together. It’s “I woke up like this,” the runway edition.

Justine Marjan, who was the key stylist for a handful of high-profile shows including Rebecca Minkoff, used TRESemme products to lock in all of her “perfectly imperfect” creations: the Volume Thickening Spray ($4.99), Dry Texture Finishing Spray ($4.99), and Compressed Micro Mist Level 4: Extend Hair Spray ($4.92).

Body—Lots of Body

The 2020 award season may have delivered a dizzying array of bone straight hairstyles, but the runway made plenty of room for the complete opposite. Whether it was the effortless, unstructured waves at Nicole Miller, luscious curls at Christopher John Rodgers or voluminous blow-outs at Baja East, volume of all kinds will reign supreme by the time September arrives.

Dry shampoo is a surefire way to nix buildup and (literally) elevate flat strands, but Nicole Miller hairstylist Kien Hoang used Oribe’s Swept Up Volume Powder Spray ($42) and Gold Lust Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment ($68) if you want something different.

Ponytails With a Twist

It doesn’t get more classic than a ponytail…unless you’re walking a Fashion Month runway, of course. Lengthy ponytails were everywhere during the New York edition and thanks to stylists including Justine Marjan over at Christian Siriano (right) and Jawara at Laquan Smith (left), we have plenty of inspo for making them anything but basic.

Whatever you choose to try, make sure you have what you need to keep them fresh-looking and long-lasting. Marjan’s go-to TRESemme products—the Volume Thickening Spray ($4.99), Dry Texture Finishing Spray ($4.99), and Compressed Micro Mist Level 4: Extend Hair Spray ($4.92)—are excellent style savers to use for this trend too.

