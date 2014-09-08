Refresh Your Hair and Skin After Summer With These Tips

We had a lot of fun this summer and we’re sorry to see it end. However, the heat and humidity paired with lots of time in the water and on the beach has left our hair and skin a bit of a mess. With a little effort, we can look our best for fall — and the only reminders of summer will be the great memories! Below are some of the most common skin and hair issues that come through during summer, plus how to remedy these issues.

Rough skin on hands and feet:

If the skin on your feet is dried out because of the summer and a pumice stone is not enough to remove the rough layer of skin, then use a sea salt scrub. You can even make your own by using a course sea salt (the same that you use for cooking) mixed with a little olive oil and rub that over the rough areas until smooth. Follow the exfoliation with a strong moisturizer like Repechage Foot Cream. Apply it morning and night to get soft smooth skin again, says Gabriela Santana-Blackburn, Executive Director of Esthetics and Teacher Training at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

Banish fall breakouts gently:

Fall is the most common time of the year for breakouts. Summer’s increased oil production can lead to more breakouts because this oil flow, combined with fall’s cooler air, can create layers of dead skin cell buildup, says celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau. This traps oil and acne-causing bacteria under the skin, resulting in clogged pores and blemishes. The best way to manage post-summer breakouts is to incorporate a cleanser, mask, or serum into your current skin care regimen that uses the ingredient salicylic acid. This miracle ingredient gently penetrates oil-filled pores and exfoliates any dead cells that have built up inside to lessen blemishes. It is also ideal for red, sensitive, and easily-irritated skin types, says Rouleau.

Exfoliate:

Removing dead skin cells will help moisturizers penetrate deeper into the skin. If you have a burn or are peeling, stick to gentler scrubs to slough off outer layers until you’ve healed, says Richie L. Lin, M.D., a dermatologist who practices at Dermatology Consultants of Short Hills.

Soothe dry skin:

“Summer skin ultimately leads to dry skin entering the fall season. Chamomile and lavender are both excellent natural ingredients for dry skin, as well as aid in cooling and soothing sunburn post exposure. Mix up how you use them in the form of tea or lotion, or soak in a bath with these ingredients added to water,” says Dr. Julia Fedorenko, Clinical Herbalist and Holistic Doctor, Founder of Dr. Fedorenko True Organic Bug Stick.

Schedule a professional facial or chemical peel:

As much as skin care products can work wonders to improve the health of your skin, they can only do so much. Particularly when it comes to post-summer sun spots and acne, most people see faster and increased results from professional-strength treatments and facial products administered by experienced estheticians, says Rouleau. Getting the pores manually cleaned out will drastically improve clogged pores, bumps, and blackheads, and a series of mild chemical peels will encourage the fading of stubborn hyperpigmentation. Your skin will thank you for the extra attention and will look better for it.

Faded color:

Hair will always lighten up during summer so having a gloss to keep the color from fading gives hair extra shine, says Jasmin Robles, a stylist at Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills. If hair’s dullness is extremely apparent, Robles advises getting a crystal treatment to take the build up from the ocean, swimming pools or hard water from showers out of your hair.

Sunburned scalp:

If you’ve burned your scalp, apply aloe vera the same way you would apply to your skin, says George Papanikolas, Matrix Celebrity Stylist. Next, avoid more sun exposure and protect the area with a hat. You will also want to avoid blow drying hair or booking hair color appointments until it’s healed, as they can cause more irritation.

Fried hair:

If you’ve fried your hair, you need to stay out of the sun, and put down your hot tools, says Papanikolas. Next, you will need to replenish the lost moisture and oil. “Use oil-based products like Matrix Oil Wonders to help replenish and soften dry hair. Use the oil based leave-in products mostly on the damaged ends. If this doesn’t help, trims every 3-5 weeks should do the trick!” says Papanikolas.