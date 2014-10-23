Fall Hair Colors for Brunettes: Bring These Pictures to the Salon

Scroll To See More Images

Fall is the season of change and transition, so along with the leaves and the weather, why not change your hair color, too? Girls often veer towards darker, deeper colors for fall, but if you’ve been a brunette for quite some time and are looking for a major change, “dark” and “deep” may seem pretty…”blah.” Celebrities and regular folks alike have been sporting some gorgeous takes on brown hair color lately, ranging from bronde, to sombre, to balayage, and we’re loving what we’re seeing. To help give you some color inspiration, we put together some of our favorite fall hair colors for brunettes below!

This look is the perfect example of sombre, with most of the color shift happening on the underside of the hair. If you want to lighten your color up a bit but aren’t ready to take the full-blown plunge, then this is the look for you.

The light, caramel brown is a gorgeous look for fall and compliments just about any skin tone.

Looking for a bronde hair color? Add in some caramel blonde highlights to your brunette locks for a gorgeous multi-dimensional color.

Sombre at its finest, people. Subtly lighten up your locks from the mid-lengths through the ends and you’ll get a color that practically screams “fall.”

A brunette color with hints of auburn when the sunlight hits it is incredibly pretty.

You don’t need to make a drastic change to get a whole new look! This brunette color with just a few touches of caramel highlights is enough to brighten up your face without a huge change.

Head to the dark side by delving into a deeper shade of brunette hair color for fall, like this gorgeous ashy brown.