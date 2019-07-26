It’s Time to Start Plotting Which Fall Hair Color Trend You’ll Be Trying

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who gets visibly annoyed at the sight of anything back-to-school-related as early as July, I totally understand the collective eye roll being sent my way right now. We’ve still got a little less than two months of summer left and here I am already talking about fall when you’re still planning beach trips and rooftop soirees. However, I implore you to hear me out; when it comes to the biggest fall hair colors for 2019, the truth is you’ll actually want time to ponder the choices and maybe even start moving your strands in the direction of a new shade.

Because while most would predict that our annual hue harvest marks a return to those same brown, black, red, and dirty blonde colors we’re all too familiar with, 2019 is taking us in a slightly different direction. In other words, we’re remixing the arguably boring classics and incorporating a bit of the brighter embellishments typically reserved for summer. In this case, I’m talking a subdued version of “Living Coral,” Pantone’s Color of the Year, and pastels with a faded (but still vibrant) effect, to name a few.

Ahead, Kérastase Consulting Hairstylist Ryan Richman shares four standout trends that you’ll want to keep your eye on and start preparing for sooner than later.

Antique Gold

Personally, I’m livin’ my life like it’s golden (a la Jill Scott) and want to make sure my hair reflects that. If you’re feeling just as optimistic, or simply want to stand out, Richman foresees the Living Coral craze continuing its 2019 reign.

“Living Coral has already been seen in hair color trends but should become more popular this fall with coral, golden undertones that translate beautifully to rich antique gold hair color,” he says. “Blondes will be paying homage to Pantone’s color of the year by taking their color deeper with antique gold tones.” In other words, find a coral shade that works for you because there isn’t just one.

Molten Copper/Honey

On the other hand, don’t assume that the season’s biggest colors require transforming all of your strands into one uniform color. Richman says that “clients with more of an ombré style color will gravitate towards more grown-out roots, leading to a color melting feel from brown to blonde.”

At the same time, the blonde ends will become less bright and instead, taken to deep honey and even brought to a darker caramel-copper color. If you’re not a brunette and want to take on a similar swirly combo, just be sure to consult with a professional like Richman first to find a color combo that will truly flatter your skin tone and match the level of maintenance you’re able to keep up with.

Chocolate Brown with Copper Highlights

A classic brown mane will never go out of style and in 2019, that’s no exception. However, Richman predicts a slight variation taking over the streets and the red carpet.

“All over chocolate brown has been a hit this year and will grow with fall,” he says, adding, “Highlights will have hints of copper and red.”

Steel Gray & Pastels

The old saying is that blondes have more fun and honestly, I might actually believe it if Richman’s last color prediction plays out in the coming months.

“Platinum blonde will be a bit more ashy and even develop into steel grey,” he says. “For ashy blondes, I love Kérastase Blonde Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet to neutralize brassy and yellow colors and strengthen the hair fiber.”

In addition to that, we’ll also see more people wearing pastels; think rose, peach, and the lilac Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore a few months ago. “Faded pastels will be very popular,” he says.

Regardless of whichever trend you decide to try, Kérastase’s Réflection Chromatique Collection is one of the better options for gently cleansing and nourishing color-treated hair. According to Richman, it coats the hair fiber with a hydrophobic film that helps shield and locks up hydration while leaving color vibrant and shiny. You can’t go wrong with that.