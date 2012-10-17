The Hottest Hues For Hair Right Now

If you don’t already know, Tracey Cunningham is basically THE celebrity colorist, responsible for Hollywood’s most covetable heads of hair. Just take a look at the Redken Creative Consultant for Color’s ridiculously impressive client list: Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon all owe their gorgeous shades to Tracey. So when she opens up about trends, we’re all ears. The LA-based colorist recently gave us the scoop on her top three looks this season for brunettes, redheads and blondes, plus her take on whether edgy ombré and rainbow color are fading away or still going strong. Read on for her expert take!

For Blondes

“Ash blonde is having a moment. This natural multi-dimensional, non-fussy, natural blonde is definitely a must-have this season for many of my clients. And for those on the lighter end of the spectrum, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s gorgeous natural color continues to be a most requested look.”

For Redheads

Emma Stone may be sporting flaxen locks at the moment, but it’s her signature red that still has everyone talking. “This season reds will be as stunning as ever! Moving away from the rich, ruby reds we saw last season, many of my clients are opting for a less extreme red that fits with more skin tones. Many clients ask me to recreate Emma Stone’s red. And why not? She is one of the most vibrant redheads of our time!”

For Brunettes

“The most requested look I receive continues to be the ombré. Clients constantly bring in reference images of this trend’s originator, my client Lily Aldridge,” Tracey says. “Ombré is a color for all seasons and here to stay.”

Since Tracey works with Redken, she recommends the brand’s Chromatics salon color line to achieve each of these looks (specifically, the Naturals, Cool Browns & Beiges, Golds, Warm Browns & Beiges or Natural Warm shades work for blondes and brunettes, while redheads should request Red, Violet or Copper shades).

As far as the edgy looks we’ve been seeing lots of lately (think: My Little Pony rainbow hair, two-toned dye jobs, etc.)? “I think the extreme ombré and other drastic colors will begin to fade away as we pass into the fall and winter months,” Tracey says. “In the cooler months [clients] tend to gravitate towards more natural colors that will look great in holiday pictures.” What better reason to head to the salon?

Will you try any of these color trends this season?