12 Expert-Approved Hair Color Trends to Try This Fall

It’s official, y’all: As of September 22, summer was a wrap and fall is in full swing. But cooler temps don’t have to be a drag. It means we have the opportunity to usher in a new wave of autumn looks—including fierce hair hues inspired by the shades of the season. Although we previously predicted what would be in for 2018, we spoke to four lauded experts to get the official seal of approval on what hair colors are hot (and what’s not).

Before you jump out the window, our experts remind us to take it slow—especially if this is your first time experimenting with color. “If you’re new to the dye game, try to not go more than one or two shades lighter from your natural color [at first],” says celebrity colorist and co-owner of Mare Salon, Denis De Souza, who works with Brie Larson, Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Ashlee Simpson. “It’s better to [start with] baby steps to see how your hair reacts to color, rather than having a tragic experience and having to go through an expensive color correction!”

On the flip side, celebrity hairstylist/colorist Takisha Sturdivant—who works with Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union and Maya Rudolph—has an easy hack to see if you’ll love your new hue before you make the major commitment—wigs! “You can try different colors and put it against your skin tone to see what’s best for you,” she says. “Or try on different colored wigs [for my vibrant shades] to see what you’d potentially look like!”

Keep clicking to see what 12 hues made the cut—and what to tell your colorist at your next appointment!