Fall Fragrances, Celebrity Scents

While the end of summer is never quite welcomed, at least this year we can expect the devastating blow to be, at the very least, more sweetly scented with the plethora of celebrity scents expected to hit the market from fragrance licensee Coty.

As reported by <a href=" https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/kate-goes-vintage-homecoming-for-dior-posens-posse-2151785?src=rss/recentstories/20090601#/article/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/kate-goes-vintage-homecoming-for-dior-posens-posse-2151785?page=1″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>WWD, David and Victoria Beckham are set to introduce master-brand Beckham Signature, in July. Australian popstar Kylie Minogue will launch her first men’s scent, a fresh amber oriental scent, in August. While Kate Moss, is expected to introduce Vintage by Kate Moss, a fruity floriental scent, in September.