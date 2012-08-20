Fall Fragrance Guide: The Top 10 You Need to Know

With each new season, many new products launch and we continuously have an urge to go out and basically shop until we drop. For fall, we find that urge grows even stronger — possibly because we’re a tad depressed the warm weather of summer will be coming to an end, or perhaps because “back to school” shopping has been engrained in our brains since we were small children. Whatever the case, shopping will occur.
This season, there are a ton of new fall scents that we have to get our hands on, so it’s looking like (like usual) we won’t be sticking to just one signature scent. We’re narrowing down our list to a top 10 that you need to check out — and then the choice is yours. If you’re someone who prefers to love just one scent the entire season through, there will definitely be one for you. Or, if like us, you prefer to switch it up depending on your mood — you’ll definitely find a good few in the bunch.
Click through the slideshow above to see some of fall’s hottest new scents, and let us know in the comments below which ones you can’t wait to get your hands on.
Chloe's latest scent, Love, Chloe Eau Florale, is a fresh powdery fragrance for girls who still call the first Love, Chloe their signature fragrance.
Who can resist a Chanel scent? Launching in September, the "nocturnal Baroque" is a fragrance inspired by Coco Chanel's apartment. Filled with notes of grapefruit, Calabrian bergamot, rose and jasmine, this fragrance will certainly be a must-have.
Dolce & Gabbana's latest scent, Pour Femme, is actually just an upgrade to their 1992 fragrance. With notes of neroli, raspberry, tangerine, marshmallow and jasmine, it is definitely a scent that only those who like things on the sweeter side will appreciate.
Donna Karan's latest fragrance, Women, was "created for women, by women" and is made up of orange flower, Haitian vetiver and sandalwood. (Donna Karan Women, $115, donnakaran.com)
Gucci Premiere, the fragrance that welcomed Blake Lively as the face, was named for Gucci's couture line. The scent is a floral woody musk that features bergamot, orange blossom, white flowers, musk, leather and wood.
Kiehl's has launched a line of "aromatic blends" that highlights ingredients from around the world. One of our personal favorites is Orange Flower & Lychee -- an absolutely heavenly combination. (Kiehl's Aromatic Blends in Orange Flower & Lychee, $40, kiehls.com)
Lady Gaga's much-discussed Fame fragrance is finally hitting stores this month, and considering it's the very first black fragrance, it had to make our list. (Lady Gaga Fame, Available August 22nd)
We're not sure if you should buy Marc Jacobs' Dot for the bottle or for the scent. Made up of a blend of berries, dragonfruit and honeysuckle the floral fragrance is certainly playful. (Marc Jacobs Dot, $69, bloomingdales.com)
Marchesa's first fragrance, Parfum D'Extase, is worth a buy just to have the elegant bottle on your vanity. With notes of freesia, violet and jasmine, we can't wait to get our hands on this new scent. (Marchesa Parfum D'Extase, $85, sephora.com)
In honor of Bergdorf Goodman's 111th Anniversary, Maison Francis Kurkdjian created an exclusive "754" custom fragrance. Blended with notes of citrus, florals and musk the unisex scent is meant to evoke a bright blue Manhattan morning. (BG 111th Anniversary 754 Eau de Parfum, $300, bergdorfgoodman.com)