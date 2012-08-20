Fall Fragrance Guide: The Top 10 You Need to Know

With each new season, many new products launch and we continuously have an urge to go out and basically shop until we drop. For fall, we find that urge grows even stronger — possibly because we’re a tad depressed the warm weather of summer will be coming to an end, or perhaps because “back to school” shopping has been engrained in our brains since we were small children. Whatever the case, shopping will occur.

This season, there are a ton of new fall scents that we have to get our hands on, so it’s looking like (like usual) we won’t be sticking to just one signature scent. We’re narrowing down our list to a top 10 that you need to check out — and then the choice is yours. If you’re someone who prefers to love just one scent the entire season through, there will definitely be one for you. Or, if like us, you prefer to switch it up depending on your mood — you’ll definitely find a good few in the bunch.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of fall’s hottest new scents, and let us know in the comments below which ones you can’t wait to get your hands on.