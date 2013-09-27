3 Surprising Eyeshadow Shades You Must Try This Fall

We all get stuck in a beauty rut sometimes. While we may experiment with different lipsticks and nail polishes, most of us have a classic eye shadow color that gets used day in and day out. This fall, take a break from the neutrals and test out three surprisingly flattering shades — orange, prune and gray. Even if they don’t become staple shades in your makeup bag, a little change may give you that extra kick in your step come Monday morning.

Orange lipstick makes sense, so why not orange eye shadow, right? The vibrant color was seen all over the fall 2013 runway, proving there is no one way to wear the shade. The models at BCBG sported a light orange as the top shadow in a fiery smoky eye, while J. Mendel decided to forgo eye liner and dabbed orange glitter above the top lashes instead. But for home, we recommend the look at Prabal Gurung (pictured above). The cheeks, lids and waterline were dusted with a light coating of orange. For that rich color, wet your eye shadow brush and then dab on MAC Eye Shadow in Amber Lights ($15, maccosmetics.com) to create that creamy finish.

Making its way to the red carpet, Dianna Agron had a similar subtle orange that had a bit more shimmer. Use Make Up For Ever Pearly Orange 25 ($21, sephora.com) for that extra pop.

While lavender is reserved for spring, prune — her older sister — has fall written all over it. Not too dark, the shade has an ethereal, romantic feel to it. Seen on the fall ’13 runways of Nanette Lepore (pictured above), Max Mara, Gucci, Giles and Oscar de la Renta, the color ranged from eye popping to subtle accent. For the prune cat eye seen on both the models at Nanette Lepore and Emmy Rossum, coat the lids in a circular motion, moving just above the crease. Then wing the shadow out with an eye liner brush for maximum precision. For a more structured look like the model, finish with black eye liner along the water line. Or copy Emmy Rossum‘s smoky eye and coat the waterline by smudging the shadow with your fingers.

For a softer version, use NARS Pearl Beach ($24, narscosmetics.com). It’s lighter but still has shimmer to make the finished effect eye popping. Urban Decay Lash Call ($18, sephora.com) has a creamy metallic finish that applies thicker.

Let’s label gray the new neutral. It’s light enough to not be overpowering (you can still pack on a bold lip!), but it has a grunge feel to it that no classic beige or cream could ever replicate. Alexander Wang, John Galliano and Derek Lam (pictured above) all dressed up their models with the hue. Our favorite was the subtle blended look at Lam. To recreate, use a light heather gray, like Chanel Ombre Essentielle Soft Touch Eyeshadow in Furtif ($28.50, chanel.com) to dab the color softly up the center of the lid.

Kate Hudson sported a similar look on the red carpet, but used multiple grays for a smoky eye. Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow in Gris Gris ($60, dior.com) packs in three grays, one white and a black shadow to trace around the eyes.

