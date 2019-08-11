You Might as Well Start Test-Driving These Fall Eyeshadow Colors

Scroll To See More Images

As I lay out today’s outfit, a mini sundress and towering open-toe heels, I’m reminded that my days of wearing short frocks and strappy sandals will soon come to an end. Before I know it, my predictable obsession with chic turtlenecks (trust me: they actually exist), chunky platform boots, and wool berets will have settled in for the coming months. And with those seasonal favorites will be a fleet of fall eyeshadow colors that I’ll bravely buy and perhaps master before the first snowfall.

Eyeshadow has never been my forte, but now that I’m sporting a big chop once again, I’ve tasked myself with getting a little adventurous with color. Specifically, shadows and liner that’ll draw all of the attention to my eyes when I’m dealing with a surprise breakout or a grow-out that needs the attention of a barber. Predictably so, some of my favorite brands are already a month ahead of the game with new and/or staple favorite colors that will no doubt match the vibes of leaves changing color and whatever Fashion Month trends take off in New York, Paris, Milan, and London.

With that being said, here are 11 standout eyeshadow palettes and single shades that will get you excited to bid adieu to whatever summer shades you’re wearing now.

Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette

Ten dramatic shades in matte, shimmer-wash, chrome-metal, and metallic finishes.

$59 at Sephora

e.l.f. Jelly Pop Face & Eye Gloss in Creamsicle Pop

A multitasking gel that’ll add shine to your eyelids or overall complexion.

$6 at Ulta

essence cosmetics Ola Rio Palette

Nine blendable shades inspired by a tropical destination.

$9.99 at Ulta

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Rapture

A blend of micro-glitters and multifaceted pearls that give your lids a sparkly, comfortable-feeling finish.

$29 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Topaz

Take your look from day to night with this carefully-curated group of versatile shades.

$27 at Sephora

Kat Von D Limited-Edition Current Crush: Creamfoil Long-Wear Eyeshadow in Crystal Rose

A cream-to-powder shadow with an opaque finish.

$21 at Sephora

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Plum

Use this pen to cover the entire lid or line your lashes.

$29 at Sephora

Natasha Denona Coral Eyeshadow Palette

Five shades of coral for taking bright and bold summer vibes into the fall season.

$48 at Sephora

Pacifica Cosmic Reflect Hemp-Infused Eyeshadows

All of these talc-free shades are infused with hemp oil for smooth application that your skin will love.

$19 at Ulta

Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow

A barely-there color that’ll even out the natural tone of your eyelids; use alone or under any of these other colors.

$35 at Ulta

Smashbox Cover Shot: Eye Palettes

Use this travel-friendly palette to create a dark and smoky eye look on the go.

$29 at Sephora

