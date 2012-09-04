September Must-Haves: 10 Products to Purchase Now

Every year after Labor Day we come to terms with the closing of summer. Even though we “officially” have a couple more weeks, September means back to school, the changing of leaves, and everything else that fall entails. But, if you’re like us, as sad as it is that summer is ending, it’s just as great that fall is beginning.
Bring on the apple cider, sweaters and boots — and of course, the new beauty products. We all know that there are an overwhelming of new products come fall as we need to address the changing weather and changing trends. We’ve narrowed them down to ten absolute must-haves that are at the top of our lists this month. What are on the top of your lists?
Click through to see our must-haves!
Everyone knows that a touch of hair oil is a great thing, whether you're
nourishing your hair or styling. This new oil can be added to wet or
dry hair because it's so lightweight. (Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's
Invisible Oil, $38, sephora.com)
This white mask helps to protect your skin from aging while brightening, hydrating and smoothing at the same time. (Boscia Bright White Mask, $38, sephora.com)
Carine Roitfeld's collaboration with MAC concentrates on her love for
smokey eyes and a bold brow, and this face kit will give you that
gorgeous smokey eye you desire. (MAC Cosmetics Carine Roitfeld Full Face
Kit in Desert Camoflage, $44, maccosmetics.com)
This serum gently resurfaces pores to clean them out (and shrink their
appearance) to help them look smaller in two weeks' time. (Clinique Pore
Refining Solutions Correcting Serum, $42.50, clinique.com)
This is a must-have not only because it's the first black eau de
parfume, but also because it actually smells pretty great. We're not
even kidding. (Lady Gaga Fame Eau de Parfume, $55, sephora.com)
Everyone needs a great cream for fall, and why not invest in a
regenerating skin cream? (Kiehl's Rosa Arctica Youth Regenerating Cream,
$60, kiehls.com)
Oscar de la Renta's foray into nail polishes is a must-have this month,
and we're especially loving the deep purple color of aubergine. (Oscar
de la Renta Nail Polish, $22, whowhatwear.com)
This 3-way lash liner is exactly what you need to get the "graphic"
liner look this season. Giving you the look of thicker lashes and a
tighter line, this tool helps you be a nifty little pro. (Too Faced
3-Way Lash Lining Tool, $22, sephora.com)
This metallic blue liner will give you the pop of color you need this
season, although you can't go wrong with basically any of the Louise
Gray products. (Topshop Louise Gray Liquid Liner in Intensify, $16, topshop.com)
Marchesa's debut fragrance will not only keep you smelling like a
million bucks, but will also be a great little gem for your vanity too.
(Marchesa Parfum D'Extase, $85, sephora.com)