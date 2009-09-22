Fall Equinox: 3 Makeup Trends To Adopt Now

Finding the perfect makeup that works for you is a challenge. We’re here to help you emulate the runway beauty looks, by filling you in on what’s hot, what’s not, and where to buy products that really work.

Bye-bye bronzer.

Tired of the tan look? Thank goodness, because so are we. The bronzed bimbo look is surely fading, as we see skin tones getting lighter and natural complexions surfacing. Achieving a porcelain skin is much easier than you might think. Inspired by runway looks from the Marc Jacobs show, the doll-faced look is here to stay.

Pick up China Doll Foundation by Napoleon Perdis, $50, at ulta.com. Before applying, take a tip from What Not to Wear’s Carmindy, and wear Lorac’s ProtecTINT SPF 30 for a healthy glow that will protect your skin.

To match your new skin tone, wear a nude lip.

Inspired by DVF and Carlos Miele, a classic peach or nude lip is a great way compliment your skin’s complexion. A light lip isn’t intimidating and will make you look not only approachable, but beautiful.

To achieve this line the lips with a natural-colored lip liner by CARGO. Designed specifically for lip gloss, pair with this peach shade from Stila, the liner will lock in the color and give your lips a luscious full bodied look.

Painterly Eyes.

Now that you’ve toned down most of your makeup, take the volume up a few notches with multi-colored eye-shadow. Seems like the wrong thing to pair with a neutral look? Fear not, as the multi-colored shadow look was inspired by Vena Cava and Derek Lam.

The trick is to blend the shades together, as if the color progression was made for your eye. The color choice is also key, you want to stay away from drastic combinations such as pink with black, and stick with pastel colors like purple and light green. Here are two great eye shadow palettes that include the colors you’ll need to achieve this look: Too Faced Eye Shadow Collection, which has 12 different shades to mix, match, and blend with. Or use, Expert Eyes by Maybelline, a pallete that offers eight shades at an affordable price.