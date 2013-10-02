The Beauty Products Our Editors Are Obsessed with This Fall

We try tons of products every week, so you know the ones that make it to the top drawer of our vanities are extra special. Here are the new finds we’re loving this season.

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor

1. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Liquid ($39) and Ceramidin Cream ($48, sephora.com)

Layering: it’s not just for your clothes. This ceramide-rich serum and cream let me adjust my combination skin’s moisture needs; I use the lightweight liquid all over my face, and add the cream on top in flaky areas.

2. Make Up For Ever Artisan Brush Collection ($12-$55, sephora.com)

Not only are these brushes gorgeous, with their dark brown beech wood handles, but their cruelty-free synthetic bristles are even softer than natural hair.

3. Estée Lauder Modern Muse ($58-$98, esteelauder.com)

Most floral fragrances smell a bit too “pretty” for me, but Estée Lauder’s latest has a lushness and strength that give it tons of personality. I love that its woody base notes linger all day.

4. Stila Stay All Day Vinyl Lip Gloss ($24, stilacosmetics.com)

This opaque, richly pigmented gloss is as long-lasting as its name implies, and I love that it doesn’t dry out my lips like long wear lipsticks do. The Scarlet Vinyl shade is perfect for recreating the shiny candy apple red lips that are all over the runways and red carpet this season.

5. Perfect Formula Gel Coat Color ($10, qvc.com)

Between kickboxing classes and roller derby scrimmages, I ruin a manicure in about two days — unless I’m wearing this nail polish and strengthening gel coat hybrid, which not only refuses to chip, but protects my nails from breaking, too. Bonus: no base coat or top coat needed!

6. Toni&Guy Medium Hold Hairspray ($12.99) and Sea Salt Texturising Spray ($14.99, target.com)

This brand from the London-based salon empire just launched at Target stores stateside. The non-sticky hair spray is just right for locking in my waves in fall’s low humidity, and the sea salt spray is helping me hang onto summer’s beachy texture just a little bit longer.

Megan Segura, Associate Editor

1. Nars Eye Paint in Snake Eyes ($25, narscosmetics.com)

This one little pot holds a ton of pigment for a bold eye look. Used as a shadow or liner, the Nars Eye Paints can be as saturated or sheer as you desire. I love the Snake Eyes color, a dark green with an amazing shimmer effect.

2. Benefit Gimme Brow ($22, benefitcosmetics.com)

My brows tend to thin out toward the ends, so I’m constantly having to fill them in before leaving my apartment. This Benefit eyebrow gel makes the process super easy, due to the colored fiber gel. In one swipe, my brows look full, but still natural.

3. Bite Beauty Cashmere Lip Cream ($28, sephora.com)

I’ve been obsessed with Bite Beauty since I first tried their vibrant all-natural lipsticks, and I’m loving their newest addition. The color is incredibly pigmented and bright, but it still feels “cashmere” soft on the lips — never sticky.

4. Lancôme Artliner 24H ($30, lancome-usa.com)

Finding an eye liner that won’t budge isn’t an easy feat, especially when it’s a liquid liner. I love these new Lancôme ones for their amazing colors.

5. Korres Quercetin & Oak Antiageing Foundation ($39, korresusa.com)

I have a love/hate relationship with foundation. I love the coverage, but I hate the look and feel of caked on makeup. The new Korres foundation changes all that. Not only is the formula super creamy and hydrating, but the quercetin and oak ingredients help to fight the signs of aging — you know, the ones that like to manifest themselves as tiny lines around the eyes.

Shannon Farrell, Editorial Assistant

1. Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($34, tartecosmetics.com)

Yes, the name takes forever to say, but it shortens my makeup routine in half. No more primer, no more sunscreen — they’re already built in. Plus, the formula is oil-free so it keeps my skin soft, but not oily.

2. Dolce&Gabbana Passioneyes Duo Mascara Curl and Volume ($32, sephora.com)

My biggest pet peeve is thick clumpy lashes. I’m always in search of natural-looking mascara I can’t feel. D&G’s new mascara is lightweight and glides on to build long, thick lashes that look all my own. The formula even contains glycerin which helps to condition for gorgeous lashes even after you take it off.

3. Laura Mercier Body & Bath Ambre Vanillé Honey Bath ($40, lauramercier.com)

With some more time on my hands this season, baths will definitely be had. This honey bath, which turns to foam when it hits the water, has the most relaxing smell — with notes of amber, vanilla, sandalwood and almond. It’s like fall in a bottle. Plus, the shea butter is super moisturizing on dry patches on my feet and legs.

4. CND Vinylux Nail Polish ($5.95, cnd.com)

Unlike gel polishes that need to be cured under a UV light, the Vinylux becomes a strong coat of color with exposure to natural light. I seriously wore two coats (no top coat needed) for six days without one chip! For the busy girl who can’t reapply polish every few days, it’s a lifesaver.

5. Julep Bare Face Cleansing Oil ($28, julep.com)

I’m not big on face oils because my skin can feel pretty oily to begin with. But because this cleansing oil (made with rosehip seed oil and green coffee bean oil) is supposed to be rinsed off, it packs in all the benefits without the residue.

