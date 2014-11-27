Manicurist Jin Soon Choi Teaches Us an Easy Autumn Leaves Nail Design

As we get knee deep into the holiday season, nail art becomes once of the easiest ways to celebrate literally on our bodies. But, we don’t all love the look of painting snowmen and turkeys onto our fingertips. Luckily, you can still get into the spirit of the season and still keep your fingertips stylish, flirty and fun with this nail design idea from manicurist Jin Soon Choi, founder of the JINSoon nail polish line and Jin Soon Hand & Foot Spas in NYC.

Below Jin Soon explains exactly how to get this autumn leaf design on your own nails – and while we love this design in her bright colors, keep in mind you can always mix it up with your own.

Step 1: Apply a base coat to your nails.

Step 2: Apply JINsoon Nostalgia (a beige).

Step 3: On 3 fingers, draw the shapes of leaves using JINsoon Tea Rose (a coral pink), Poppy Blue (a light blue) and Pop Orange (a red-orange).

Step 4: With a thin brush, draw the stem first, and then do quick strokes on each side of the stem at slight diagonals using JINsoon Nocturne (a black).

Step 5: To finish the look, apply a top coat!