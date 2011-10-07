Stylish And Sexy Fall Denim Picks

Cindy Crawford models a hot fall denim trend.

Effortless style is in the jeans—literally. An integral part of every woman’s wardrobe, denim is the one-stop style solution that’s always trending. For fall, it’s all about retro glamour, with designers looking to the ’70s for inspiration. Think Bianca Jagger and Diane Keaton in iconic movie Annie Hall. Plush cord flares and precious jewel colors are high on the agenda as are slick merlot skinnies. Want your jeans to pack extra punch? Whimsical floral prints and snakeskin patterns are big news too and look especially striking when paired with skyscraper wedges and high-shine accessories come cocktail hour. So, which to choose? Our friends at Stylelist got the fall’s key picks from the style gurus at NET-A-PORTER.

Wide Strides

Every woman needs a pair of perfectly fitting indigo flares in her wardrobe. Whether you embrace preppy ’70s style with MiH’s mid-risers or channel retro rockstar cool in Goldsign’s low-slung fit-and-flares, this iconic jean is now as much of an essential as its skinny counterpart. Notify’s vintage-inspired pair are a favorite at NET-A-PORTER HQ, where staffers are wearing them with Equipment shirts and platform heels.

Burgundy Brigade

Colored denim is still hot for fall, but this season designers have swapped pop brights for deep merlot hues. Opt for spray-on skinnies in maroon, burgundy or plum from the likes of Current/Elliott and Citizens of Humanity. Offset with a crisp white shirt and leopard print clutch for the ultimate in easy chic.

Prints Charming

Skinny jean loyalists will love fall’s bold prints. Mix patterns for the strongest statement – try denim floral pants with a polka dot blouse. Or, why not go tonal with a neutral blouse and Current/Elliott’s cigarette jeans in the print of the season, snake.

[That] Seventies Show

Make Ali MacGraw your new season style icon with flares cut in velvet and corduroy. A ’70s palette is key this season, so offset MiH Jeans’ pumpkin cords with a fine mustard sweater. Finish with a bouncy blow dry and a bucket bag.



