Fall 2014 Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

With the end of Fashion Month, you may think it’s time to shift gears back to your current season of trends – but don’t forget about what you saw on the runways just yet. Although they were for the Fall 2014 season, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get use out of them now, as many of them were ready to be taken to the streets immediately as the models stepped off the catwalk. From blended wine lips at shows like Rebecca Minkoff and Anna Sui to new takes on braids at shows like Marc by Marc Jacobs and Nanette Lepore, many of these “fall” trends can actually be worn whenever you feel like it – with soft and subtle additions to make them appear seasonless.

We’ve rounded up our favorite trends from all of the shows that were not only repeatedly spotted on the runways, but are also some of the most wearable trends, from season to season. So, if you want to update your look right this minute, flip through our guide to learn exactly how the models looked quite so good, and get the look yourself.

