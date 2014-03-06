Fall 2014 Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

With the end of Fashion Month, you may think it’s time to shift gears back to your current season of trends – but don’t forget about what you saw on the runways just yet. Although they were for the Fall 2014 season, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get use out of them now, as many of them were ready to be taken to the streets immediately as the models stepped off the catwalk. From blended wine lips at shows like Rebecca Minkoff and Anna Sui to new takes on braids at shows like Marc by Marc Jacobs and Nanette Lepore, many of these “fall” trends can actually be worn whenever you feel like it – with soft and subtle additions to make them appear seasonless.
We’ve rounded up our favorite trends from all of the shows that were not only repeatedly spotted on the runways, but are also some of the most wearable trends, from season to season. So, if you want to update your look right this minute, flip through our guide to learn exactly how the models looked quite so good, and get the look yourself.
Braid It: While braids are certainly not a new trend by any means, we were pleasantly surprised to find that stylists added new twists (pun intended) to them this season.
At the WHIT presentation, your average milkmaid braid was disheveled and criss-crossed.
At Creatues of the Wind, hairstylist Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created a braid that draped around the front of the forehead and pulled taut and straight down the model's backs.
For Marc by Marc Jacobs' fall show, Guido Palau for Revlon created braided pigtails that were wrapped so tightly they almost curled up at the ends.
At Temperley London, hairstylist Malcolm Edwards for Moroccanoil transformed the models' locks into gorgeous braids of all sizes. He then pulled the braids together to create one stunning side braid, which perfectly reflected the young and carefree attitude of the brand.
Chic Chignons: This season, we noticed that the chignon became a lot more relaxed and wearable – a bit "downtown chic" if you will.
At Jason Wu, Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created a "boyish" chignon by first flattening the hair as much as she could (if hair was too thick, she braided underneath) and then pinning every which way.
At Tadashi Shoji, Rodney Cutler created a rolled up chignon that was a bit disheveled – something that could easily be recreated and transitioned from season to season.
For Jenny Packham, Tresemme stylist Jeanie Syfu created a loose knotted bun on the models by brushing hair straight back (without a part) and twisting it into a bun, but leaving the ends out for a disheveled look.
Colored Crops: With colored hair popping up on the runway for yet another season, we may have to start adding shades like purple and blue into our typical hair color categories.
For Herve Leger's fall show, stylist Laurent Phillipon added orange or blue extensions to sleek ponytails for added oomph.
For Emerson's show, the braids were painted purple to highlight the purple in the collection.
At Mara Hoffman, certain models had the ends of their hair braided and dipped in gold leaf for effect.
Flushed Cheeks: The windswept blush look was all over the runways, giving models a healthy glow this season.
At Delpozo, the girls had blush swept on the apples of their cheeks and their eyelids had just a touch of gloss on them to complete the look.
At Opening Ceremony, Aaron de Mey for Sephora used the brand's new Radiant Orchid shade to give a healthy flush to the cheeks.
For A Detacher, blush was swept across the apples of the cheeks and high up onto the cheekbones to exaggerate the flush.
Makeup genius Val Garland for MAC Cosmetics painted the angelic faces at Vivienne Westwood's Red Label runway show. The ultra flushed cheeks made the models look like living dolls walking down the runway.
Glitz and Glamour: Metallics are also nothing new, but most people shy away from the trend. This season though, gold and silver popped up in multiple beauty looks this season, and in plesantly wearable ways – from the tip of the cupid's bow to a soft shadow shade.
For Tracy Reese, there were five different makeup looks based off of emotions, with the golden shadow as an "agressive" look – but also one of our favorites (and what we think could easily be toned down and worn off the runway).
At Naeem Khan, makeup artist James Boehmer applied gold just along the cupid's bow to accent the lip, and added a matching shade on the eyelids.
At Rodarte, James Kaliardos for NARS layered the lips in purple glitter and gloss for this season's show.
Makeup artist Linda Cantello created the striking look at Armani, with an opaque, jet black shadow across the lid and stunning silver liner (coming in Armani's fall Eyes to Kill collection) along the bottom lash line.
Pretty Ponies: The ponytail is definitely a trend that you can wear whenever you want to, but we love getting inspired by the high fashion versions.
At Kate Spade, models had ponytails that were pulled high and taut at the crown of their heads and then wrapped in leather at the base.
The models at Vivienne Tam's show had sleek and low ponytails tied at the nape of the neck.
For Victoria Beckham's fall show, Guido Palau for Redken created a simple and undone low ponytail.
At Fendi, lead stylist Sam McKnight created what can be considered the coolest ponytail to ever hit a runway, criss-crossing hair to make an incredible look.
Famed hairstylist Guido Palau made the chic, low ponytails at Alberta Ferretti, using Redken Satinwear Blow Dry Lotion to get the hair sleek before pulling it into a romantic ponytail.
Walk the Line: Instead of statement looks being all about the lips for fall, the eyes where what really did the talking this season. So, start practicing your cat eyes now!
Karen Walker's fall show had exaggerated cat eyes balanced by a pale pink lip.
At Cushnie et Ochs, the arch of the cat eye winged up and out to meet the downward arch of the model's brows.
For Carmen Marc Valvo, the double liner look was in. Models had two lines that mimicked each other on their top and bottom lash lines.
At Anthony Vaccarello, lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux for Estee Lauder created an interesting liner look with red and black uneven, seemingly haphazard graphic lines around the eye.
We Woke Up Like This: The effortless, "cool girl" wave is that hair that everyone craves – the one that looks like you just rolled out of bed with incredible texture. This season, it was all about texture and a deep side part, rolled into one.
At Peter Som, Eugene Souleiman for Wella used Ocean Spritz Spray on dry hair to add texture (instead of using it as a beach spray) and then pinning a bobby pin above the ear.
At Richard Chai Love, hair was tousled and pulled back gently behind the ears before being pinned, for a disheveled look.
Jordan M for Bumble and bumble added dry shampoo to the hair at Opening Ceremony to get the texture he wanted. Then he side parted it (and pinned it behind the ear to keep that severe part) but noted that he played with the girl's natural texture to begin with.
Muted Manicures: Nail art was toned down this season in a big way. Beige ruled the runways, but subtle nail art made a statement, with soft lines and neutral colorblocking and ombres coming to the forefront.
At Dannijo, Katie Jane Hughes for Butter London applied Goss on the base of the nails and then sponged on Posh Bird on the tips for a neutral metallic.
At Prabal Gurung, Jin Soon Choi for Sally Hansen created subtle striped lines on a few of the models in the show, adding just a bit of drama to the nails.
For Erin Fetherston's fall presentation, nail artist Miss Pop for KISS monogrammed initials over neutral polish, adding a chic update to the nails.
Blended Berries: The wine lip is one statement-maker that isn't going anywhere – and while it's definitely a fall shade, it can be blended with brighter colors (or shimmering highlights) for different seasons.
For Tadashi Shoji, makeup artist Lisa Houghton for MAC Cosmetics used a stained effect on the lips with Hearts Aflame (coming in fall 2014) by pressing the color on with her finger and blotting it off with a tissue in layers. This is a great method to lighten up the shade depending on the season you wear it in.
Sarah Lucero for Stila blended Stila Color Balm Lipstick in Brigitte with a brown Smudge Pot in order to make it a bit less glossy (and a little darker for the runway). She recommends mixing the shades before applying them to your lips to get the ratio right.
At Zimmermann, models had a deep wine lip to juxtapose the bold brow and matte faces.
Chalayan's makeup was created by MAC Cosmetics artsit Aaron de Mey, staining the lips for the blended berry look.
Ink Jet Eyes: Throughout the fall 2014 shows, it became very apparent that eyes would be moving into the spotlight as the facial feature to play up (rather than the lips). We saw bold, black eye makeup taking over the lid at various shows, and though the ink jet eye look is striking, it makes for a chic alternative to the smokey eye.
At Dries Van Noten, makeup artist Peter Phillips created an onyx eye using MAC Cosmetics Chromacake, aiming for a graphic look that wouldn't overpower the clothing.
The eye makeup at Junko Shimada covered the eyelid below the crease with black pigment, then slightly winged out for an exaggerated cat eye.
The inky eye look at Maxime Simoens was a bit more subtle than the others, using a thicker line along the upper lashes instead of covering the entire lid.