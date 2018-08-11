The Beauty Finds You Need to Nail the Summer to Fall Transition

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers—devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird, in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.
To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up 9 super-versatile fall beauty must-haves—including a salve that can go anywhere on your body; our favorite new muted pink lipstick; the perfect warm-toned eyeshadow palette; a sleep mask to help you get your beauty Z’s in between busy fall days; and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.
Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.
Nars Atomic Blonde Eye and Face Palette
This limited edition palette will let you hold onto your summer glow for just a little longer. Dab a little on your eyes and on your cheeks and you'll be ready to roll.
$59 at Nars
Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick
These iconic lipsticks just got 10 new colors added to the collection, like this bold magenta called Extraveganza. It has a creamy formula and a matte finish for the best of both worlds.
Available at Amazon
Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Why is this long-time fan-favorite cleanser on the list? Because it just got a major update. They rid it of the stripping ingredients and replaced them with natural oils and vitamins. You can also now choose between a regular and jumbo size.
Available at Amazon
Makeup Forever Matte Velvet Skin Foundation
Although Makeup Forever already had a foundation collection that had 40 shades, we're excited about this new formula. It's creamy and blendable and the best part is it lets your skin breathe.
Available at Amazon
Herbivore PRISM Exfoliating Glow Potion
Serums are having a moment and we're all about this new one from Herbivore. It's developed from fruit acids and botanicals to exfoliate, hydrate, even appearance of skin tone, smooth and clarify all the same time.
Available at Amazon
Shea Moisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Purifying & Hydrating Exfoliating Mud
It might have a long name, but it lives up to everything it claims. When you need to give your hair some love this treatment is best for removing buildup and deep cleaning your scalp.
$11.49 at Ulta
Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette
OK, we might have a lot of eyeshadow palettes at this point, but the Born to Run palette is optimal for fall. It has bold greens, purples, blues and the classic browns we can't get enough of.
Available at Amazon
Kat Von D Lash Liner
Although we all swore we'd stop with waterline eyeliner after middle school, there are occassions we need it. This liquid liner is made specifically for the waterline so you won't end up looking like a raccoon three hours in.
Available at Amazon
PHLUR Greylocke Eau de Parfum
If you don't want an overwhelming scent, PHLUR is the perfect brand. This particular scent is sea salt, bergamot, birch leaf, silver vetiver and pine resin, but check out their other five other options for even more luxurious scents.
$88 at PHLUR
essie Babes in the Booth
From their most recent Soda Pop collection we're loving this pretty-in-pink color. We don't think you have to give up everything Summer which is why we're going to carry this color into Fall.
$9 at Essie