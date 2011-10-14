Body Beautiful

Now that fall is in full swing, we need to be sure the remnants of leftover self tanner and dry skin from the summer are long gone. Give your body a full scrubdown so you can be soft and smooth this season and ready for all the sexy holiday cocktail dresses you may be wearing.
I love Hydrea London’s Beaming Body Box—it has everything you need to polish your skin to perfection. This kit contains carbonized bamboo exfoliating gloves, a bath and message body brush, a sustainable sea sponge and a natural pumice foot file. Hydrea London is a very green company, and you can literally create your own natural spa in your shower. The kit comes in an eco-friendly box featuring recycled paper and eco-satin ribbon so it looks pretty on a shelf and makes for an amazing gift as well. I like to lather up with my favorite soap and a handful of white table sugar and then use each tool in the kit to scrub away the past and rejuvenate my skin.
After you dry off, apply a custom body lotion that you can make yourself. I just made a new one last week with a big bottle of Keihls Crème De Corps Body Lotion to which I added a few drops of my favorite Manoi Oil I bought on a trip to Tahiti and a squeeze of liquid shimmer. When you smooth it on, your skin looks radiant, and since it is softer, you smell amazing and have a beautiful glow. Now your body is fall fabulous!
Find your fall look in the Makeover Studio!
As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.