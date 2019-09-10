The Fall 2019 Makeup Trends You’re About to See Everywhere—& How to Wear Them

Scroll To See More Images

From the runways to street style, we’re always keeping an eye out for the best trends to mimic. And while some trends can be a little daunting and perhaps not ideal for the day-to-day—looking at you, glitter freckles—others are just the right amount of show-stopping to take you through the whole season.

From an updated smoky eye to a perfectly vampy lip gloss, we’re helping you get ahead of the curve (forget Instagram discover, you saw it here first).

We’ve rounded up our favorite fall beauty trends—with tips on how to achieve them and all the must-have products from the one-stop-shop that has it all, Shoppers Drug Mart.

Smoky Red Velvet Eyes

It’s hard to deny a smoky eye for what it us—a classic look. What we’re seeing this fall, though, is a red velvet smoky eye. Mix your favorite shade of crimson (for us it’s the cranberry hue in this eyeshadow palette) with bronze and gold tones for a sultry, autumn-approved eye look, worthy of the runway. Apply the darkest shade to the outer half of your eyelid, up to the crease. Using an eyeshadow brush or Q-Tip, smudge over the rest of the lid to get the smoky effect, using a windshield wiper-like motion. Apply a lighter bronze or gold metallic tone to the inner half of your eyelid and work outwards to brighten up and complete your look.

Get the look: Annabelle Classifeyed Eyes & Face Palette, $13.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Dewy Skin

After a summer filled with a bronzed, goddess complexion, we usually come to expect a vast pendulum swing towards more subdued, matte finishes as we approach fall. But this season it’s all about the fresh face—that super-healthy, I-totally-drank-enough-water-today glow that is easy to achieve, even if your daily water intake is less than ideal. Use a foundation that works for your skin instead of against it, such as the Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Foundation, which has SPF 50 (which is just as important in the fall as it is during the summer) and helps protect the skin from pollution. Layer on a light, translucent highlighter to maintain that all-over dew and you’re ready to face the day.

Get the look: Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Foundation, $15.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart; Quo Highlight & Glow Palette, $20 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Gloss it Up

As we continue on our old-is-new-again journey, the next beauty product staging a comeback is lip gloss. Glossy, shimmery lips were a hit at the fall shows—and while a lot of the looks were simple (skewing almost nude), fall is the time for dark, bold lips, too. Our reco? A bit of both! This high-shine lip gloss packs a punch of moody dark color, giving you a trend-worthy finish in the season’s must-have shade.

Get the look: Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish in So Shady, $11.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Neon + Mod Touches

We saw a resurgence of neon throughout the spring and summer with everything from nails to fashion accessories. But just because the warm weather is gone, doesn’t mean this trend is too. With a nod to the mod makeup of the ‘60s, the neon trend is easy to achieve with a punch of eye color. Try an all-over look with multiple neon shades or create a thick pigmented line by wetting a makeup brush before dipping it into your eyeshadow palette and boldly swiping across your eyelid. Finish the look with a few layers of mascara for an extra eye-opening effect.

Get the look: Rimmel Magnif’eyes Thunderstorm Palette, $14.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart; Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, $10.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Faint Flush

With every show-stopping beauty trend, there are always a handful of more muted looks. This season, it’s the faint barely-there flush—the kind that looks as though your attractive date just paid you a complement you weren’t expecting. To get this natural look, reach for an illuminating blush stick, dabbing on the upper apples of your cheeks—slightly higher than you normally would, and blend in with your fingers. That’s it—consider the leaf-covered side walk your official runway.

Get the look: Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick in Suez Sands, $20.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Shoppers Drug Mart.